Corinne Olympios has no shame! ‘The Bachelor’ contestant takes things up a notch on tonight’s episode, when she shows up at Nick Viall’s room with . . . specific intentions. Just watch this sneak peek video!

Nick Viall’s quick departure was absolutely shocking to all of the final six, so this week’s episode is going to pick off with all of them being extremely upset. However, Corinne, 24, decides she needs to help him out. In the trailer, she shows up at his room, unexpectedly!

“I’m definitely going to turn this around and I definitely will do whatever it takes to make sure me and Nick are together,” Corinne says in a new preview of Monday’s episode. She then adds, “My sex abilities are definitely top notch because my heart is gold but my vagine is platinum.”

I’m not even sure what that means, but we saw even more of that interaction when the full trailer that aired at the beginning of the season, so we’ve been waiting for it. “I’m going to have sex with him. It’s going to be magical,” she says in the clip, which shows her appearing at his door. “I would love to explore each other sexually,” she says in one of the voiceovers. We also hear sounds of them kissing, him telling her to slow down, and him saying that he’s not sure it’s a good idea.

We’re not yet at the fantasy suite but things are getting steamy! And we have a feeling that the other remaining women will not be too thrilled about this. They’ve already made it clear through the season that she’s too sexual for their comfort.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Nick will hook up with Corinne on this week’s episode? The Bachelor airs on Monday nights at 8PM ET on ABC.