‘Supergirl’ Recap: Kara Confesses Her Feelings To Mon-El & Things Almost Heat Up

Kara finally learns to go with her gut on all issues, yes, even the romantic ones, while Lena struggles with her own instincts.

Opaque Origins

Ladies and gents, Supergirl pulled their best General Hospital this episode and led in with Lena Luthor’s origin story. No, not as a villain, but as Luthor. Which, ok, is kind of synonymous with being a villain, but I digress. The point is, we get to see where the strain between Lillian and Lena began. Lionel brought the luttle girl into their home against Lillian’s wishes but forced her hand into accepting her as her own. On the contrary, Lex is welcoming to the girl. But, there feels like there’s something more going on here. Hint: There totally is.

Presently, Kara is being all sorts of awkward with Mon-El at the bar. She tells him she’s happy for him and his new girl, Eve, but her body language, tone, and just about everything else about her screams the complete opposite. It’s okay, Kara. We’ve all been there. Anyway, there are more pressing issues going on with legitimate relationships to focus too hard on that at the moment. Alex finally introduces Maggie to the crew and comes out to the crew in a lighthearted, nonchalant moment of love, friendship, and acceptance.

In a slightly less warm moment, Jimmy and Kara butt heads over Lena and whether or not she’s as evil as the rest of her family. Kara maintains that she’s good and unlike them, while Jimmy remains skeptical. In fact, Kara believes in her so much, that she goes to Lena with donuts as pick-me-up for having to testify against her mother in court. She even tells her that her mom is still here, and she should sort things out with her. Kara explains that she’s wished her entire life that she had the opportunity to talk to people who were already gone.

Taking Kara’s advice, Lena goes to see Lillian in jail. In a weird twist of tropes, it turns out that Lena was actually Lionel’s biological daughter from an affair he had while married to Lillian and the estrangement between mother and daughter becomes a bit more clear. Lillian explains how painful it was to raise her, because she looks so much like her mother, and with Lionel who apparently created the sense of distance in the house. Lillian pleads for second chance with her. Admitedly, she’s pretty damn convincing.

In court, Corbin stands trial (after getting a convenient gift of krypton in prison the night before). He unabashedly spews his prejudice against aliens and is volatile in his responses. So much so, that the lawyer asks the judge to delcare him a hostile witness. Not exactly liking her tone, the nerve of him, Corbin gets up and shoots krypton out of his chest at the entire court and Lillian’s lovin’ it.

Once the initial damage is done with krypton chest shooting, Kara goes after Corbin, AKA Metalo, and Lillian who make a break for it. They ultimately get away when Lillian forces Kara to choose between getting them or saving a crowd of people.

To add insult to injury, Maggie reveals to Kara, who i still vehemently defending her friend, that Lena was only visitor to the jail where Corbin was being held, meaning she was the main culprit in aiding him with the krypton weapon. Maggie then arrests Lena on that evidence despite Kara’s protests.

Continuing on her “Save Lena” crusade because she can not be stopped, Kara fights with her editor, explaining that Lena told her on the record she’s not guilty and that she believes in taking her at her word. Which, like everyone else, he utterly disagrees with. Speaking of “everyone else” Jimmy is also skeptical of Lena and says that not only is she guilty, but that he’ll prove her guilt to Kara.

Kara Can’t Catch A Break

As if she wasn’t already having a pretty awful day/week, Kara bumps into Eve. Mon-El’s new lady. Trying to be polite and aloof, she asks her about Mon-El. Surprisingly, she tells Kara it was the worst date of her life. Why? Because all Mon-El did was talk about Kara the entire time. *Clutches heart*

On the action front, Metal breaks into jail, pummels Guardian who unsuccessfully tries to stop him, and approaches a very terrified-looking Lena in her cell.

Back at the D.E.O., Alex stitches Jimmy up as Kara is still defending Lena, while the entire team points out all the reasons why she’s shady.

To further prove their point, Jimmy tells Kara the same thing happened with Clark and Lex and Clark was wrong about Lex in the end. Jimmy also points out that she’s giving Lena the benefit of the doubt but refuses to do the same for him in his new hero role.

Feeling utterly beaten down, Kara is a bit hostile with Mon-El who approaches her as she lets off some steam. But Mon-El isn’t giving her the same trouble as everyone else is about Lena. He gets that she trusts people others don’t. Kara looks pleasantly surprised by his open mind on the situation. In a moment of stress or a freudian slip or a combination of the two, Kara then blurts to Mon-El that she was mad that he was dating Eve. Quickly realizing her slip, she tries to backtrack but it’s entirely unconvincing.

Back to the Luthors and their plentiful dysfunction. Lillian tells Lena that Luthors don’t get second chances. Basically, she’s poisoning Lena’s mind. She wants her daughter to feel hopeless enough that she’ll join Cadmus. But, Lena is strong and she bites back. Which, doesn’t stop Lillian from going along with her dastardly plan anyway.

Once they get to the desired location, Lena realizes Lillian used her to open Lex’s vault of doom with her DNA. Catching wind of the dire situation, Kara runs to save Lena even without her anti-kryptonite vest, you know, despite the fact that she’s in danger of being killed by a Luthor induced radioactive kryptonite blast. Everyone wants her to turn back, but she’s steadfast in her mission to save Lena. She gets there in time to both save Lena and escape the explosion, even though it was quite touch and go there for a second.

The next day, Kara “gloats” about being right about Lena to her editor. In the same token, Jimmy apologizes to Kara for being wrong about the youngest Luthor. Kara then asks if they can go back to being friends and the two agree on a game night.

Head v. Heart

Later on, Kara goes to talk with Lena and check in on her. Lena proclaims that Kara is her hero and the two have a heart-to-heart.

But, once Kara leaves, it seems that her “gloating” over Lena’s innocence may have been premature. The woman fixates on a chess pieces, flashing back to a childhood game with her brother, perhaps realizing she was more like her family than she thought.

In what was arguably the most gratifying part of the episode, once everything dies down, Mon-El shows up at Kara’s apartment per her request. Finally, it appears that the hero is ready to be brave about her true feelings. She confesses to Mon-El that she can be strong and protect her ground when it comes to helping someone else, but its harder when it comes to her own issues. She maintains that she doesn’t like being vulnerable and in a last ditch, half-hearted effort to stop herself from being vulnerable, she points out how different she and Mon-El are. But, she gives up the denial as soon as she starts it. She tells her fellow alien that over the past year, she chose being Supergirl over having a relationship. But, then he came along. She sweetly admits that she kept writing him off, and he kept proving her wrong. And, that she thinks maybe she can have it all.

Then, they ALMOST kiss.

Until some dude zooms in and says he loves Kara and has us all like… “Come on, man!”

