‘Stranger Things’ Season 2 Photos Revealed: What’s Wrong With Will?

‘Stranger Things’ season 2 is still many months away, but these recently released photos will be able to hold you over until then. From Joyce worrying about Will (again) to Jonathan and Nancy freaking out, check out all the ‘Stranger Things’ season 2 photos now!

These Stranger Things season 2 photos don’t reveal much, but at least they reveal something. Joyce (Winona Ryder) is, once again, worried about Will, which is understandable. Considering everything that went down in the first season, it’s hard to blame Joyce for being a neurotic mom. Will (Noah Schnapp) is clearly not 100% yet. He returns to school looking more than a little bit nervous.

In another photo, the kids head to school in Ghostbusters uniforms. Maybe it’s Halloween in Hawkins?! Or maybe the kids are bucking up for a fight of some sort. Something strange (and probably really dangerous) is coming in season 2, and Sheriff Hopper (David Harbour) is determined to find out what’s going on. Jonathan (Charlie Heaton) and Nancy (Natalia Wheeler) look pretty terrified in one of the photos. What are they looking at? Steve better not be hurt in any way. Sadly, there are no photos of Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), but we’ve already gotten a glimpse of her new hair in season 2.

Stranger Things will jump one year forward in upcoming season. As HollywoodLife.com learned on the Fan2Sea cruise, Sean Astin will be joining the cast as Joyce’s old classmate and boyfriend.

Season 2 will also feature the arrival of Billy (Dacre Montgomery) and Max (Sadie Sink). Max becomes friends with the boys and becomes a romantic interest from Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin) and Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo). However, it sounds like Billy is going to be one of the bad guys!

“Stephen King always has really great human villains,” co-creator Matt Duffer told Entertainment Weekly. “The evil in the real world is often as bad or worse than the supernatural evil, so we wanted to introduce a character like that.”

