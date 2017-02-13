Steve Harvey Doesn’t Regret Trump Meeting: It’s Worth The Heat To ‘Help My Community’

HollywoodLife

A lot of people were upset with Steve Harvey after he met with Donald Trump, but on Feb. 13 he told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that he doesn’t regret it at all! He says he’s happy to take the heat if it helps people. See his explanation, right here!

Steve Harvey, 60, sent fans into a frenzy on Jan. 13 when he met with President Donald Trump, 70. They were mad that he took the time to sit down with someone who has offended so many people by making racist, sexist and xenophobic comments, but Steve told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY why he did it and why he’s glad he did it.

“You get a call from the Obama administration and the Trump administration, what are you going to do, say ‘I aint going up there. I’m mad, Hillary didn’t win, I ain’t going’? Well that’s stupid,” said Steve candidly. After some golf chat Donald asked Steve why he was there, and he said “I want to help Dr. Carson with his housing and urban development. Two minutes later he had Dr. Ben Carson on the phone we had a cordial conversation and we started some dialogue since then.”

“Hopefully god willing that conversation will turn into something great and help a lot of people in housing,” he continued. “Maybe I can get those facilities built in those communities to help young people change their attitude and their vision with my mentoring program,” he explained. “If I can get those two things accomplished all of the heat that I’ve been taking for going up there will be worth it.”

Steve says that he went to the White House as a Democrat and a Hillary Clinton supporter, and that his meeting doesn’t mean he agrees with Donald. “He knew which side I was on, they’re not crazy,” he insisted. “They know how hard I fought for the Democratic ticket. It just didn’t work out. So, he’s the president and he was a smart guy that day. It’s just a lot of people don’t understand so I can’t worry about that. I went up there to talk about stuff from the community that I’m from. I grew up in the inner city, I was a street guy. So I just want to help and he was open to that. I can’t get mad about that.” Hey, if Steve can talk some sense into Donald, we’re glad he did it! Watch the full EXCLUSIVE interview above!

