Dominic Sherwood Reveals Jace Is ‘Done Being A Shadowhunter’ In New Episode

Oh no! In the last episode of ‘Shadowhunters,’ we saw Jace confront Aldertree and leave the Institute. However, Dominic Sherwood tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that it’s about to get so much worse on Feb. 13, because he’s quitting being a Shadowhunter! Check it out.

Guys, the Feb. 13 episode of Shadowhunters is about to be a doozy! HollywoodLife.com talked EXCLUSIVELY to Dominic Sherwood (AKA Jace Wayland) about what happens after he leaves the Institute in a fit of rage because Aldertree blackmailed him, and it’s the opposite of what we were expecting: he quits being a Shadowhunter!

“I think Jace is just kind of done,” he revealed. “He’s worked so hard for the Clave and been through such a devastating ordeal ending up with Valentine on the ship and being tortured mentally and physically and kind of beaten to the point of breaking, and then he comes back to the Institute expecting a warm welcome from friends and family and colleagues but he doesn’t get that. In fact the situation is worse for him at the Institute. So he decides that he’s done, he just checks out. Jace is gone.”

Dominic explains that the issues of “still being in love with Clary regardless of the situation” the “hypocrisy and politics in the Institute” and more just became too much for him. “He is done, he’s hung up his sword and he’s done being a Shadowhunter, he doesn’t care any more,” he continued.

HOWEVER! There’s *one person* who will be able to pull him out of his funk. “He has this responsibility that at the moment he’s turning his back on, but there is a character at the end of this episode that draws Jace back into the fold,” he teased. “There’s a situation in place that Jace finds himself in that no matter what’s happening he will always drop whatever he’s doing and go and help this person.” Is it Clary, this sister he’s in love with? Or could it be his Parabatai Alec? We’re just going to have to wait and see, folks! Tune in tonight on Freeform at 8pm EST!

HollywoodLifers, who do you think will pull Jace out of his early retirement? Let us know!

