Selena Gomez & Rihanna Party With The Weeknd After Grammys — New Squad?

Where you at, Taylor Swift?! The 27-year-old was noticeably missing from the Grammy Awards and after-parties this year, so her BFF, Selena Gomez, had to find a new crew to hang out with. Naturally, she partied post-show with her boyfriend, The Weeknd — but they were also joined by Rihanna. Is this Sel’s new squad?!

Selena Gomez, 24, kept a majorly low profile as she arrived at 1Oak for a Grammys after-party on Feb. 12. The singer sat in the backseat of an SUV with her boyfriend, The Weeknd, 26, but carefully turned her head from the front of the vehicle so paparazzi wouldn’t catch her clearly in any pics. CLICK TO SEE THE PHOTOS HERE.

The hot new couple was heading to Rihanna’s party at the hot Hollywood club, and right around the same time, Rih herself was photographed pulling up to the event. The 28-year-old traded in her orange crop top and black skirt from the awards show for an equally-intriguing flashy ensemble, and totally looked ready to party the night away! As we all know, Rih is great friends with Katy Perry, 33, the infamous nemesis of Selena’s best friend, Taylor Swift, 27. Could the ladies have been trying to mend fences for their pals at the party?

Although Selena tried to avoid photographers outside the venue, she did share some videos on social media from her night. The Weeknd and Rihanna weren’t featured in any of the vids, but one clip shows her hanging out and having a blast with Kygo, who she recently collaborated with on a song that’s due out this week.

As we previously reported, Selena kept her style uncharacteristically low-key for this year’s after-parties — instead of showing up in a fabulous gown, she kept things simple, instead rocking a flowy white top and a denim jacket with a ‘God Bless Nasty Women’ patch on the back.

We were hoping Sel and The Weeknd would make their official debut as a couple at the Grammys, but she decided to skip out on the awards show and just join him afterwards. Aww man!

