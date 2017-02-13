Rory Feek Breaks Down Remembering Late Wife Joey After Grammys Win: This Is For Her

AP Images

Rory and Joey Feek won their very first Grammy on Feb. 12, almost a year after her tragic death. Rory gave an emotional acceptance speech after winning Best Roots Gospel Album and dedicated the win to his late wife.

“She sang her vocals in hotel rooms while she did chemo and radiation and it finally came out a year ago, almost exactly,” Rory Feek said, with tears in his eyes, according to The Washington Post. “And we sat together in the final days and watched this award ceremony last year — and she said, ‘If we get nominated, promise me you will come.’ And I said ‘I will.’”

After he made that promise, Rory said that Joey smiled and said, “If we win, I’ll know before you will.” He closed his emotional speech with, “This is to my wife. Thank you so much.”

Before Joey passed away in March 2016 due to cervical cancer, she recorded a gospel album with Rory, Hymns That Are Important to Us. The album won the Best Roots Gospel Album, the couple’s first Grammys win. Joey and Rory were also nominated in 2016 for Best Country Duo/Group Performance for “If I Needed You.”

Rory stayed by his wife’s side as she bravely fought cancer. Joey loved her husband and daughter Indiana so much. She held on for as long as she possibly could. Last year, Rory skipped the Grammys to be by Joey’s side in her final weeks.

Despite winning a Grammy, Rory doesn’t have any plans to make more music, at least not now. “I just don’t want to make music without her,” he told CBS in 2016. “But I also know time changes things. So I won’t say never. It’s just where I am today.”

