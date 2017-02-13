Rachel Lindsay Cast As First Black ‘Bachelorette’ After 33 Combined Seasons

Courtesy of ABC

Bachelor Nation are you sitting down? Okay, good, because we have some huge news. Rachel Lindsay has been cast as the very first black ‘Bachelorette’! Get all the details here.

The cat’s out of the bag! Bachelor contestant Rachel Lindsay has been cast at the first ever black Bachelorette after 33 combined seasons of exclusively white Bachelors and Bachelorettes, TVLine has confirmed.

Rachel is currently a contestant on Nick Viall‘s season of The Bachelor, and will reportedly be officially announced as the next lady to take the lead on the show on the Feb. 13 episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, which airs after the upcoming episode of the reality dating series.

This news may come as a complete shock to fans, as Nick had previously said that the Texas attorney had been a”front-runner” for him since the beginning, and the star of the next season of the show is not usually announced until after the current season has ended. ABC has yet to comment on the news, however the show’s executive producer, Mike Fleiss, teased the “historic announcement” on Twitter on Feb. 12.

We've decided to let our friend @jimmykimmel make the historic announcement during tomorrow night's show. #thebachelor — Mike Fleiss (@fleissmeister) February 12, 2017

Bachelor host Chris Harrison previously hinted that Rachel might have snagged the gig when he said she would be an “incredible” pick. “She’s incredibly smart, she’s sweet and caring yet strong and independent, obviously wicked smart and a lawyer and very accomplished, has a lot of attributes,” Chris told Us Weekly. “That’s massively attractive to Nick, and it would be to any guy!”

So excitement all around, right? Well, one little hiccup — Rachel is still vying for roses on Season 21! Spoiler much? Maybe the ABC franchise picked tonight as the night to drop the bomb because Rachel will have been eliminated by the time Jimmy Kimmel spills the beans? We’ll have to tune in to find out!

HollywoodLifers, are you excited for Rachel to become the first black Bachelorette? Give us all your thoughts below!

