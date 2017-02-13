‘Quantico’ Recap: A Traitor Is Revealed As Alex Tries To Save Innocent Hostages

Lydia returns and the AIC is finally explained on the Feb. 13 episode of ‘Quantico.’ Plus, as Alex and the crew attempt to get the rest of the hostages to safety, someone she thought was her friend turns out to be her biggest enemy.

Alex, Ryan, Sebastian, Harry, and the rest of the gang are trying to get everyone out of the building while also being wary of the terrorists in disguise. There’s really not a good way to go about this. Alex decides that going through the tunnels would be the best plan of attack.

Eight months earlier, Alex and Owen are hard at work trying to take down the AIC. Owen is hitting himself over how much Lydia played him. They start going through all the possible recruits, trying to find out who the AIC is working for and working towards. Before they go any further, Alex asks Owen a tough question: “Are you really ready to take down your own daughter?”

Alex brings Ryan up to speed on the latest concerning her rogue AIC takedown mission. She’s warning him now so he doesn’t get caught up in the mess when she finally does bring the group down. Ryan gets a little peeved with Alex’s endless pursuit into what’s likely a very dangerous situation, to say the least.

Love & Pain Go Hand-In-Hand

The crew’s newest assignment is breaking into the NSA and getting out without anyone noticing. Owen has an ulterior motive for this assignment. He knows the AIC wants something from inside the NSA. Owen’s in the middle of laying out the rules when Lydia shows up unexpectedly. Turns out, Owen’s assignment is perfect for Lydia’s next move, which is to tap the NSA.

Later, Harry opens to Sebastian about his former partner, Elliot. His love was torn between what he wanted and what his family wanted. He could never bring himself to tell his father that he was gay. After breaking up with Harry and getting married to a girl he didn’t truly love, Elliot returned and killed himself right in front of Harry. Harry tried to save Elliot, but he ultimately watched Elliot die after so much suffering and pain. Harry doesn’t want what happened to Elliot to happen to Sebastian. Holding back your true feelings will only cause you pain in the end. Russell Tovey was phenomenal in this scene, if I must say so myself.

Owen and Lydia finally have a talk, and it isn’t pretty. Lydia gives Owen a piece of her mind. She scolds him for taking an unnecessary risks by having the recruits try to break in to the NSA. She knows he’s trying to get himself fired. She walks out and doesn’t look back.

Leon gets kicked out of the AIC, but not Dayana. She’s in way too deep. Leon deletes Shelby’s number after finding out the truth about her. Shelby’s not quite ready to let go — she admits she fell for Leon! Ryan goes to Lydia and demands to know what they’re doing with the AIC. Lydia explains herself, saying that they could do a lot of good work this way. Ryan decides to take Lydia’s word for it.

Sebastian continues to fight his inner demons and takes his anger out on Harry. He literally almost chokes Harry to death, but Dayana stops him before it’s too late.

Alex and Owen go investigating and find this alarming lair that’s filled with photos of Owen, the CIA recruits, and Lydia. Owen figures out this is not the AIC’s doing since Lydia’s being looked into as well. Something just doesn’t feel right. Ryan calls Alex in a panic and tells her there is no AIC. This conversation happens right as the building with that creepy lair blows up.

Yet Another Terrorist

Alex and the crew hope the AIC will show themselves if they keep on walking. Harry soon realizes that Will, who was *working* with the CLF, is using himself as bait. And we also learn that Will is definitely not over Harry.

The lights go out in the tunnels. As if things couldn’t get any worse. Oh, and someone took Alex’s gun.

Things manage to get even worse when CARLY holds Harry at gunpoint. Alex can either give up Will or watch Harry die. Sebastian doesn’t hesitate to pull out his gun and aim it at his wife. She winds up shooting Sebastian in the chest, but he manages to shoot her as well. Alex and Harry try to get Sebastian out before he bleeds out. In the process, they lose Will.

Alex asks to talk to the person in charge of the crisis investigation and rescue, and that person is LYDIA! She’s been a good guy the whole time, or has she? You never know with this show. She managed to hide the drives, but the person who kidnapped Will also knows where they are. Lydia only trusts Alex to go back inside and take down this rogue terrorist who just so happens to be Dayana!

