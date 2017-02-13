Image Courtesy of Freeform

The ‘Pretty Little Liars’ 7B premiere date is only two months away, and it’s hard to believe it’s been 7 years since ‘PLL’ premiered. Take a look at the Lucy Hale, Ashley Benson, and more of cast in the very first season of the show and now!

The cast of Pretty Little Liars were so young when they first started filming the show in 2010. These past 7 seasons have flown by. Lucy Hale, Ashley Benson, Troian Bellisario, Shay Mitchell, and Sasha Pieterse have grown up before our very eyes. Sasha was only 12 years old when she shot the PLL pilot!

Over the years, the girls have gone through many style and beauty evolutions. Remember Hanna’s grunge look in season 5, or Emily’s sporty chic look? All the Liars got a revamped wardrobe when she show jumped five years forward, which put the girls closer to their actual ages.

But we can’t forget about the boys! Keegan Allen, Tyler Blackburn, and Ian Harding have also evolved over the years. Back in 2010, they were just boys, now they’re men!

Keegan’s Toby Cavanaugh went from A’s brooding secret spy to one hunky cop. When Tyler Blackburn’s Caleb Rivers first walked into Rosewood, he was rocking those long locks. He’s since cut the hair off in favor of a sexier, more adult look. It’s hard to believe Ian’s Ezra Fitz could have been considered a teacher way back then. He looked like one of Aria’s classmates!

Pretty Little Liars will return for its final 10 episodes starting April 18. It’s hard to believe it’s almost time to say goodbye to the show for good! The cast wrapped up filming the series back in Oct. 2016. The show many be coming to an end, but the PLL family’s bond will never be broken.

HollywoodLifers, are you sad Pretty Little Liars is ending? Let us know!

