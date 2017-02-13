How You Can Get This Perfect Ponytail Seen On Selena Gomez & At NYFW

REX/Shutterstock

Ponytails will never go out of style, and we just spotted a look rocked by Selena Gomez at New York Fashion Week. Read the exact how to below!

This “regal ponytail” look was spotted at on Selena Gomez at the 2016 American Music Awards and at Jonathan Simkhai’s Fall 2017 fashion show during New York Fashion Week on February 11.

Justine Marjan, TRESemmé Global Stylist, created the look at Jonathan’s show and is breaking it down below! The best part? It’s styled with super affordable products from the drugstore!

Here’s how to get the exact look in 7 easy steps from Justine:

“STEP 1: Start by washing hair with TRESemmé Repair & Protect 7 Shampoo and Conditioner.

STEP 2: Prime hair with 5-7 pumps of the TRESemmé Repair & Protect 7 Pre-Styling Spray to maximize styling results.

STEP 3: Blow dry hair smooth and create a clean, center part. Spray a brush with TRESemmé Keratin Smooth Hairspray and brush through to smooth hair.

STEP 4: Gather hair into a low ponytail at the nape of the neck and curl the ponytail using a 1.25” inch curling iron

STEP 5: Wrap a piece of hair around the ponytail and secure with a bobby pin. Brush through the curls with your fingers.

STEP 6: Run the TRESemmé Keratin Smooth Shine Serum through the length of the ponytail to keep hair looking silky smooth, healthy and polished.

STEP 7: Finish the look by using TRESemmé TRES Two Extra Firm Hold Hairspray and use a toothbrush to pat down any flyaways.”

HollywoodLifers, do you love this ponytail look seen on Selena Gomez & at fashion week?

