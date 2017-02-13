Prince Jackson ‘So Proud’ Of Sister Paris After Grammys Appearance: ‘She Rocked It’

Matt Sayles/Invision/AP

Aww, Prince Jackson is so proud of his little sis! Paris Jackson took the stage at the 2017 Grammy Awards to present, and her brother immediately posted a super sweet Instagram video raving over her — and her dress!

Paris Jackson, 18, rocked two different looks on Grammys night — a Balmain jumpsuit on the carpet and a cutout dress inside, looking absolutely stunning. And she actually took part in designing the second look! She took the stage to introduce The Weeknd and Daft Punk‘s performance, but also used the opportunity to stand against the Dakota Access Pipeline construction.

“We could do with this much support at pipeline protests,” the daughter of the late Michael Jackson said at the Staples Center. “No DAPL.”

Following her presentation, her brother, Prince took to Instagram to praise his little sister. “Alright, so you guys can say a lot of stuff, you guys can say a lot of stuff, but she designed that dress,” he said. “Look at all those people! What did you do today?!”

So proud of my sister, not only did she address a crowd that big, but she designed a tasteful dress that expresses her individuality and uniqueness and she ROCKED it. Proud of you @parisjackson A video posted by Prince Jackson (@princejackson) on Feb 12, 2017 at 5:17pm PST

Paris actually co-designed the tie dye dress she was wearing to present, with designer Jeremy Scott! “Paris reached out to me after being asked to present The Weeknd at the GRAMMYs and wanted to see if I would be interested in making her a dress,” the designer said of the look, according to ET.

“Once we met up, it was just a creative meeting of the minds! She loved some of the tie dye pieces from my Resort Moschino line, so we took that as a starting point in creating an evening gown that’s old Hollywood meets peace-loving hippie and 100 percent Moschino.”

HollywoodLifers, did you love seeing Paris at the Grammys?

