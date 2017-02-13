Paris Jackson’s Drugstore Beauty Look At The Grammys — Copy Her Fresh-Faced Makeup

REX/Shutterstock

Paris Jackson is a red carpet beauty! Michael Jackson’s daughter is all grown up, and she attended the 59th annual Grammy Awards mixing fresh-faced makeup with messy, wavy hair. Click ahead for the exact how-to on Paris’ cool beauty look.

At 18-years-old, Paris Jackson has already figured out how to nail a red carpet look. Wearing a disco-inspired Balmain jumpsuit that was covered in colorful beads and included thigh-high slits, Paris and her glam team decided to go for an effortless hair and makeup combo.

On hair, John D gave Paris what he called “wild waves” on his Instagram. Creating a deep side part, John styled Paris’ hair into volumized, textured waves, adding a tiny braid off to the side. The undone style gave Paris’ high-fashion look an effortless, cool-girl vibe that we love seeing at red carpet events.

For her makeup, Jo Baker worked with Rimmel London products, creating a barely-there look that’s totally affordable. To start, Jo perfected Paris’ skin with Rimmel London Match Perfection Concealer under her eyes and around her nose and mouth, and Rimmel London InstaFlawless Skin Tint to balance out her skin and add a healthy glow.

After setting the skin with Rimmel London Insta Flawless Matte Setting Powder, Jo created a natural contour with Rimmel London Kate Sculpting & Highlighting Kit in Golden Sands. Turning her attention to the eyes, Jo let Paris’ gorgeous blue eyes pop on their own by leaving her lids clean and enhancing her lashes with Rimmel London Scandaleyes Mascara. She also filled in her brows with Rimmel LondonProfessional Eyebrow Pencil in Dark Brown, creating a sharp, angular arch.

To finish her fresh-faced look, Jo chose a nude-beige lip, first lining Paris’ lips with Rimmel London Exaggerate Full Colour Lip Liner in Innocent and filling them in with Rimmel London The Only 1 Matte in Trendsetter.

