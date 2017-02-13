Nicki Minaj Wishes She’d Listened To Drake & Dumped Meek Mill Years Ago

Courtesy of Instagram

Nicki Minaj is SO over Meek Mill. Especially after he dissed her by calling her a ‘bitch’ during a star-studded concert on Feb. 11. In fact, HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned she wishes she had dumped him years ago, when Drake first suggested she should.

“Nicki Minaj hates to admit this, but Drake was right! Meek Mill really is a tired, immature little boy. Nicki’s kicking her own ass right now for not listening to Drake when he told her to take out the trash years ago. She would have saved herself a lot. But she learned from this. She knows she’s ready to be a mother! All she did was take care of Meek in every way, including his rap career,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

Shame on Meek Mill! He put Nicki on blast during a star-studded concert on Feb. 11, when he said, “I’m back on my own again. F**k these b***hes.”

His comments were disgusting, but it also just confirmed what Nicki knew all along — she did the right thing by dumping him. If anything, she waited a bit too long to do so. In fact, Drake once told her to get rid of him years ago, and she wishes she had listened to him then.

As we previously told you, Nicki and Meek were in a loving relationship for two years, before the “Anaconda” rapper confirmed their breakup in early Jan. 2017, when she tweeted that she was single and focusing on her career. Clearly, Meek was bitter about their breakup. Otherwise, why would he put her on blast?

HollywoodLifers, how do YOU feel? Do you think Nicki Minaj should have listened to Drake years ago and dumped Meek Mill? Tell us below!

