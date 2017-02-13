‘AGT’ Producers Weighing Their Options With Nick Cannon: Will They Get Him To Stay?

Is Nick Cannon really done with ‘America’s Got Talent’? HollywoodLife.com has learned EXCLUSIVELY that producers are considering ‘all options’ right now as they deal with the fallout of Nick’s announcement and shocking NBC joke. One of those options is finding a way to keep Nick on ‘AGT’ as the host!

“The show has already started filming the upcoming season, and this has thrown NBC and Simon Cowell for a loop,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “There is no love lost between Howard Stern and Simon so for Nick Cannon to do what he did on Howard’s show was a very deep dig. All options are being weighed on right now from total replacement to even talking Nick out of it and nurture the relationship and have him do the show. It’s a bit of a headache for all involved and it is a major priority to fix and is being dealt with right at this minute.”

Nick revealed on Feb. 13 that he was quitting America’s Got Talent in a lengthy Facebook post. He claimed he was “threatened with termination” because a joke he made during his Showtime comedy special, Stand Up, Don’t Shoot, which aired Feb. 10.

In the standup special, he joked that NBC took his “real n****r card” when he started hosting the show. He didn’t stop there. “That’s what NBC is gonna stand for tonight: ‘N****rs better come on, cuz n****rs be cussin’, so n****rs be careful,” Nick said during the standup. “‘Cause y’all see me on the show. I mean sometimes I wish I could say the stuff that I want to say… But I can’t say that. I can’t talk like that ’cause that would mess up the white money. It will.”

Nick talked to former AGT judge Howard on his radio show on Feb. 8, just two days before the comedy special aired about the joke. Nick noted that he could “sue” NBC if he were to be fired from the show over the controversial joke. In his Facebook post, Nick did not make any mention of suing the network. He actually wished the show and NBC all the best in the upcoming season!

HollywoodLife.com has reached out for comment.

