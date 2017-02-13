Metallic Disco Dresses — See Who Rocked The Big Grammys Trend

REX/Shutterstock

The 59th Annual Grammy Awards on Feb. 12th was jam-packed with gorgeous dresses & all of our fave celebs looked stunning. While there were all different looks on the red carpet, one trend that we saw a ton of was metallic disco dresses & we’re obsessed. Who do you think rocked the metallic trend the best? VOTE.

The 2017 Grammy Awards were amazing and we saw so many gorgeous outfits on the red carpet! The one trend that was very apparent, though, was metallic dresses and we saw them on so many ladies. We can’t decide who rocked the metallic disco dress trend the best — what do you guys think?

We have to start with Beyonce, 35, of course. Bey was the star of the show and she rocked two looks in one night, but our favorite was definitely her sparkly red, custom-made, Peter Dundas gown. The long-sleeve red sequin gown was form-fitting, hugging her baby bump and also featured a plunging neck that showed off massive cleavage. Plus, she accessorized with a whopping $12 million worth of Lorraine Schwartz jewels. She accentuated her cleavage in a long diamond necklace with over 400 carats of diamonds and diamond rings.

Beyonce’s little sis, Solange Knowles, 30, also went with metallic when she rocked this bright gold metallic Gucci gown. The gold gown featured one shoulder with a huge ruffled sleeve, a peplum at the waist, and a hip-high slit that showed off her toned legs. She topped her look off with Maryam Nassir Zadeh shoes and jewelry from I Still Love You and Lady Grey.

Katy Perry, 32, opted to wear a Tom Ford ensemble which was a bit much. The top of the gown was a sparkly rose gold metallic with long sleeves and a turtleneck and the skirt of the dress was made up of tiered layers of pink feathers.

Heidi Klum, 43, looked flawless, as always, when she opted to wear a short-sleeve silver metallic Philipp Plein shirt dress. The liquid metallic short-sleeve short dress was super short and flowy, and she topped it all off with Lorraine Schwartz jewels, and matching metallic silver Giuseppe Zanotti platform pumps.

There were so many gorgeous metallic dresses to choose from and we can’t decide who rocked the trend best! What do you guys think? VOTE.

JavaScript is required to load the comments.