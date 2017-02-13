This Golden Eye Look From NYFW Was Worn By Kim Kardashian & You Should Wear It Too

REX/Shutterstock/Courtesy of Instagram

Gold eyeliner may not be a go-to makeup look for you, but it should be. Kim Kardashian and these Nicholas K models at NYFW proved how sexy and stunning the look is — get expert tips to re-create it below!

Kim Kardashian has worn gold eyeliner on multiple occasions, and now, we’re seeing it on the Fall 2017 runway at Nicholas K‘s New York Fashion Week show.

Lead makeup artist and STILA Cosmetics’ Global Executive Director of Creative Artistry Sarah Lucero created the look.

Here is the exact how to from STILA:

“STEP 1: Sarah started by prepping the skin by removing any leftover makeup and moisturizing the lips. She brushed up the brows, cleaning them while doing so, and brushed through the lashes.

STEP 2: Sarah first filled in brows using the Stay All Day Brow Pens. She mimicked real hair by lightly feathering the pens through the brows. Sarah says shaping the brows first frames the face and gives you a great shape for the eye makeup to come.

STEP 3: Next, Sarah used the Stay All Day Foundation — just a sheer layer. Allow natural skin to shine through.

STEP 4: Shape the eye by using the NEW Matte ‘n Metal Eyeshadow Palette, correcting the lid and warming up around the eye. Sarah pulled the shape of the eye look out with the matte shadow colors matching the skin tone of the models. Shaping the eyelid with matte shadows creates a beautiful canvas to apply a shimmer or glitter liner.

STEP 5: Line both upper and lower lash lines with the Magnificent Metals Glitter and Glow Liquid Eye Shadow in Gold Goddess. Line the top lash line dramatically, in a cat eye shape.

STEP 6: Use Stila Huge Mascara on the lashes and brush through with a clean mascara wand.

STEP 7: To enhance the natural shape of the model’s face, place the contour color of the Shape & Shade Custom Contour Duo along the cheekbone, giving it a little depth without looking powdery or too “finished.”

STEP 8: Exfoliate and hydrate lips. Sarah used the new Color Calm Balm in Grayson, out this April 2017, to prime the lips. Then sweep on the Apricot Lip Glaze, which gave models a high shine lip — natural with a hint of warmth.”

HollywoodLifers, do you love this gold eyeliner look that has been seen on Kim Kardashian and on the runway at New York Fashion Week?

