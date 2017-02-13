Courtesy of EllenTube

So sweet! Khloe Kardashian just dished on what she has planned for her man, Tristan Thompson, for their very first Valentine’s Day together.

Khloe Kardashian, 32, is not letting her boyfriend get out of Valentine’s Day just because he has a basketball game! In a new interview with Ellen DeGeneres, the Revenge Body star revealed that she has some low-key but super romantic plans set out for Tristan Thompson, 25, once he’s done playing ball with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

“I am going to be in Cleveland with Tristan. He actually has a game on Valentine’s Day, so I will be with him after the game,” Khloe dished. “I’ll probably, you know, cook dinner… have food waiting for him when he gets home. Maybe look a little sexy!”

Khloe reveals her plans at the 1:40 mark in the below video:

After joking that it was impossible for Khloe to look sexy, Ellen seemed shocked to hear that the reality star likes to cook. “I love to cook! Oh my gosh, yeah,” Khloe responded before sharing what she would likely be cooking for Tristan on Valentine’s Day. “I cook not healthy meals. I like big, hearty, fun meals. Every Sunday I try to do something I’ve never done before.”

It sounds like Tristan is in for a pretty amazing night with his girl! Hopefully Khloe shares some pics of her romantic meal on social so we can drool over them — meaning the food AND her hot romance!

