Watch Khloe Kardashian Hilariously Try To Curl Her Hair With The Beachwaver

Move over, Jen Atkin! Khloe Kardashian is trying her own hand at hairstyling, and the end results aren’t half bad. Click ahead to see Khloe try to learn how to curl her hair on Snapchat.

Khloe Kardashian, 32, is taking lessons from her hairstylist Jen Atkin. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star always turns to Jen when she needs picture-ready hair for a red carpet or press event, but on Feb. 12, Jen convinced her to give it a try herself.

After Jen trimmed up the layers in Khloe’s currently waist-length hair, Jen unboxed a brand new Beachwaver Rotating Curling Iron before handing it off to Khloe and filming the results for her Snapchat (because Jen knew it would be too hilarious for us to miss).

Jen shared her Snaps on Instagram, too (after some clips of her getting Chrissy Teigen Grammys red carpet-ready), and they took us right back to the first time we tried the Beachwaver. After figuring out how to hold the curling iron and which direction the curls should go (away from the face), Khloe hit the automatic curling button, and got a little nervous.

An important part of having muses, is teaching them to be self sufficient. @chrissyteigen @khloekardashian you girls earned your wings and learned to fly today! 👼🏼👼🏼🤦🏻‍♀️ #ProudMom #LoveThem A video posted by Celebrity Hairstylist (@jenatkinhair) on Feb 12, 2017 at 9:33pm PST

“This thing is trying to attack me,” she said as it twirled her hair up around the wand. While it can seem a little scary at first, the Beachwaver has quickly become our go-to because it practically does all of the work for you. When Khloe finally gets the hang of it, she tells Jen, “I feel like I just won a contest,” before showing off her finished tousled waves.

