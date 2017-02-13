This Is The Exact Makeup Kendall Jenner Wore At Alexander Wang

REX/Shutterstock

We love seeing Kendall Jenner at New York Fashion Week and now, we’re revealing her exact backstage beauty routine!

At the Alexander Wang show during New York Fashion Week, models Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid hit the runway with a sexy, kohl-rimmed eye. Their skin was flawless — no blush — and eyebrows were defined. Lips were bare, no color, just a balm. It’s the ultimate sexy-girl makeup!

Their hair was in loose, slightly wet-looking waves, in a center part. It was done by Guido using Redken products. He said about the look: “I was inspired by cool tomboys this season at Wang. It’s classic Alex Wang — this is the kind of girl that’s been out all night at a party, she’s the type of girl who everyone wants to hang out with….We used Wax Blast 10 on most of the models to give a piecey, slept-in look.”

Diane Kendal used NARS Cosmetics as the lead makeup artist backstage and told us: “The look is inspired by a woman who is full of confidence. She’s the woman who walks into a room and is instantly noticed. She’s not afraid of anything.” We totally get that vibe from Kendall and Bella, too!

To re-create the look, use these products from NARS.

On the face, NARSskin Luminous Moisture Cream, NARSskin Total Replenishing Eye Cream, Velvet Matte Foundation Stick (New for Fall 2017, for now try Velvet Matte Skin Tint), and Soft Matte Complete Concealer where needed.

For the dark and dramatic eyes, use Via Veneto Larger Than Life Eyeliner, Carpates Eyeliner Stylo, Black Moon Velvet Eyeliner, and Audacious Mascara.

Brows were defined with Oural Brow Gel.

Lips were kept hydrated with a bit of Rosebud Salve.

HollywoodLifers, will you try to create this look seen on Kendall Jenner at Alexander Wang?

