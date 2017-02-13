Kellyanne Conway Fights Back Against ‘Fatal Attraction’ ‘SNL’ Sketch: I Don’t Boil Bunnies

Kellyanne Conway has responded to ‘Saturday Night Live’ and its latest spoof on her rocky relationship with ‘fake news’ producer CNN. ‘Fatal Attraction’ might have been the wrong Glenn Close movie to compare her to, though. See what she said, right now!

Kellyanne Conway, 50, has jokes! The Counselor to the President lashed out at Saturday Night Live on Feb. 13, after the skit show parodied her relationship with CNN anchor Jake Tapper, 47, on the Feb. 11 episode. We’re betting Donald Trump, 70, loved the spoof on Fatal Attraction about as much as he appreciated Melissa McCarthy‘s return as Press Secretary Sean Spicer. And, much like her boss, KellyAnne published her response to Kate McKinnon‘s latest imitation of her on Twitter.

Inquiring minds re: #SNL: @jaketapper & I spoke this morning just before brunch time. No boiling bunnies on the menu. — Kellyanne Conway (@KellyannePolls) February 12, 2017

“Inquiring minds re: #SNL,” she wrote. “@jaketapper & I spoke this morning just before brunch time. No boiling bunnies on the menu.” The comments refer to the fact that Glenn Close murders a pet rabbit in Attraction, to get back at Michael Douglas‘ character for ending their affair. SNL spoofed the 1987 movie, with Kate, as Kellyanne, reciting some of the flick’s more memorable lines after breaking into Jake’s New York apartment. “I’m not going to IGNORED, Jake,” she screams in the sketch.

CNN had reportedly been icing out Kellyanne in the wake of two scandals. First came her now infamous “alternative facts” comments and then, on Feb. 9, she seemingly violated federal law during an interview in which she told audiences to “go buy” Ivanka Trump‘s fashion brand. The volatile relationship between the cable news outlet and the White House seemingly went both ways. Trump tweets at them on a regular basis, along with his “fake news” moniker. And on Feb. 7, Tapper and Conway took shots at each other during an interview that has since gone viral.

For what it’s worth, Jake responded to fan questions about his thoughts on the clip. “Funny,” he responded on Twitter before pointing out what he thought the whole thing was really about. “I think they may have been going more for a comment on my enormous forehead — it’s an 8head really.” Maybe Beck Bennett should think about a new wig the next time he portrays The Lead host.

