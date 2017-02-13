Katy Perry Shades Britney Spears For Shaving Head: I ‘Take Care’ Of My Mental Health

REX Shutterstock

The shade is SO real! Katy Perry totally dissed Britney Spears on the red carpet at the Grammys when asked about her ‘mental health’. You’ll be so shocked when you see what Katy said!

Katy Perry, 32, made a “comeback” of sorts at the 2017 Grammy Awards, but unfortunately she didn’t mind totally dissing pop music icon Britney Spears, 35, on the red carpet. It all went down while she was chatting with E!‘s Ryan Seacrest, 42, during the live broadcast, when he mentioned that she took a little bit of a break from making music.

“There was a pause in the music for a little while,” Ryan said. Katy replied, “Yeah, that’s called taking care of your mental health.” When Ryan asked how that went for her, Katy told him, “Fantastic! And I haven’t shaved my head yet.” Yikes.

As you likely remember, Britney infamously shaved her head down to the peach fuzz in 2007 during an unfortunate breakdown. Britney has since recovered and is currently slaying sold-out audiences at her Las Vegas residency, but that didn’t stop Katy from taking a dig at her rocky past.

Thankfully Katy’s shade didn’t go past that one liner on the red carpet. Unfortunately she was riding solo for the Grammys though, with her boyfriend, Orlando Bloom, 40, missing in action. But Katy didn’t need Orlando to strut her stuff down the red carpet and, later on in the show, take the stage for her very first performance of “Chained to the Rhythm.” If only she had left the Britney shade at home, too!



