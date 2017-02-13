Kanye West ‘Not Working’ On New Music After Hospitalization: He’s ‘Just Healing’

SplashNews

Bad news, Kanye West fans: you won’t be hearing any new tracks from Ye anytime soon. Kanye’s still ‘healing’ from his 2016 breakdown, according to his longtime friend, Malik Yusef, and working on new music is the last thing on his mind.

“He’s not working,” Malik Yusef, 45, said at the 59th Grammy Awards on Feb. 12, according to Pop Sugar. “[He’ s] just going through processes.” Malik also said that Ye’s “just healing, spending time with his family. Saint is getting big and he’s walking and playing with toys, so that invigorates [Kanye.]”

Malik also seemed to confirm that Kanye suffered some memory loss following his breakdown in Nov. 2016, an episode that ultimately saw the “30 Hours” rapper spend eight days at the UCLA Medical Center. “His memory is coming back which is super good,” Malik said while sounding very happy for his friend.

Malik giving the Yeezy 411 was as close as Kanye was going to get to the awards show. With Kanye having a love-hate relationship with the Grammys, some wondered if he was boycotting the show? “The truth is he’s got a big fashion show in New York,” Kris Jenner, 61, said while she was hosting E!’s red carpet coverage.

With New York Fashion Week in full swing, Ye is focused on Yeezy Season 5. So, while he’s not dropping Turbo Grafx 16, the rumored follow up to The Life Of Pablo, at least he’s working on something.

Some fans are so thirsty for new Kanye (especially since he canceled the remaining 21 dates on the Saint Pablo Tour) that they’re starting to think he’s ghostwriting other rapper’s tracks. King Myers dropped “Propaganda,” a Donald Trump, 70, diss track. Kanye was listed as a producer and Yeezy’s Twitter avatar was used as cover art, but as it turns out – Kanye has nothing to do with the song.

He’s reportedly getting his legal team involved to get his name completely removed from the track. The last thing anyone wants is some fake Yeezy music, right? Plus, considering Kanye held an event in Madison Square Garden to first play The Life Of Pablo, when he does have new music, he’ll make sure everyone knows it!

Are you sad that Kanye’s not working on new music, HollywoodLifers? Or are you glad that he’s feeling better?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.