Kala Brown Relives Being Bound & Chained In 1st Interview Since Kidnapping

Kidnapping victim Kala Brown opened up to Dr. Phil about her unimaginably horrific ordeal, in which she was chained up in a shipping container for two months and brutally sexually assaulted. Watch her brave interview, her first since the 2016 incident.

Kala Brown, 30, is one of the most courageous people in the world. The remarkable young woman suffered suffering that nobody should ever have to experience, after a man who hired her to clean houses held her hostage for two months. Kala had cleaned multiple properties for real estate agent Todd Kohlhepp without incident. But when he hired her to come do work on his own farm, her life changed forever.

Todd, a suspected serial killer, allegedly shot and killed her boyfriend right in front of her, then bound, gagged, and dragged her into a large shipping container on his property. That was in August 2016. Kala wouldn’t be found until November 2016. She gave her first interview about the experience to Dr. Phil on his February 13 show, and relieved each excruciating detail with poise and grace.

Dr. Phil asked Kala what happened right when she was captured: “It was pitch black, but he had a flashlight and there were a lot of shelves with like, dried food and rations and bottles of water [in the storage container],” Kala said. “He came in and put me all the way in the back. He left me bound and also put a chain around my neck. The chain was 2.5 or 3 feet.”

It gets so much worse, to the point where both Kala and Dr. Phil are crying. It was August, and it was burning hot in the storage container. Her assailant also left her handcuffed and bound at the ankles, and gagged with a ball gag. The chain around her neck was bolted to the side of the container. She was left in darkness. Kala told Dr. Phil that it “seemed like an eternity” until Todd came back, but he told her it was only two hours.

“He opened the door, and talked about some stuff, let me know that if I tried to run, he’d kill me. If I tried to hurt him, he’d kill me. If I fought back, he would kill me. And then he raped me,” she said. No words can describe how truly terrible this is.

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of Kala’s interview? Tell us in the comments.