Trump’s ‘Power Play Handshakes’ With World Leaders Are ‘Aggressive’ — Expert Says

If you thought that the way President Donald Trump is interacting with foreign leaders you aren’t alone. HollywoodLife.com spoke EXCLUSIVELY with body language expert Patti Wood about his ‘aggressive’ moves.

“By initially offering his hand palm up to Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, [Donald] Trump was seemingly showing that he is subordinate and open,” body language expert Patti Wood tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “But the palm up offering was a ruse to put Abe off kilter, because he then turned his palm up on its side and pulled Abe’s hand toward him. Then Trump did not let go! In fact, after the pull towards him, Trump followed with three jerks towards him, in an aggressive power seeking manner.” Yikes!

“What is particularly fascinating is that Abe’s normal behavior is affable and or calm, but here during the handshake we see that the fingers on his free hand are curled with tension, and he is protecting himself from the attack by holding his arm close to his side in an awkward way,” Patti continued. “Trump then proceeded to pat Abe’s hand to show ‘I’m still in power. I’m going to show dominance.’ Trump likes to break expectations, and you can see just how much he did break expectations by seeing the freeze frame of Abe’s angry face as he rises from his chair after this power play handshake by Trump.”

Patti added that Trump’s interaction with Justin Trudeau was awkward as well. “In the handshake with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, you see Trump once again offering his hand palm up,” the body language expert said. “Trudeau looks down at Trump’s palm up offering, and keeps his handshake arm down and folded in. He also keeps his fingers interlaced in a protective position with the tops of his fingers pointing out like small cannons ready to fire, while his closed, downward turned mouth showing he is not buying it!” Are these interaction with different foreign leaders going to cause controversy? Let’s hope not!

