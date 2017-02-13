Justin Bieber Loves The Weeknd’s ‘Starboy’: Making Up For Earlier Diss Of His Music?

We never thought Justin Bieber would have a change of heart! He’s been going after his ex Selena Gomez’s new boyfriend, The Weeknd, dissing his music right and left. In a new video, however, The Biebs claims that ‘Starboy’ is his favorite song! So is he extending the olive branch?

We never would have believed it, but “Starboy” by The Weeknd, 26, is Justin Bieber‘s favorite song at the moment. Huh?! WATCH him say so himself in this Instagram Live video above!

“Favorite song at the moment?” someone asks Justin, 22, in the new video. After thinking about the fan’s question for a moment, he replies: “‘Starboy’ by The Weeknd.” Just when we believed Justin was making amends for his previous diss (he called The Weeknd’s music “wack” in January), though, he starts laughing hysterically. “Sh*t, that was funny,” the friend says off-screen, adding, “We’ve gotta end it now. That was too funny.” Okay, we get it: he was being sarcastic. Consider this Diss #2!

It’s not at all surprising that Justin is feeling salty towards The Weeknd. He did get the girl, after all, and Justin has never been, er, the most mature guy on the block. ICYMI, JB tore into the other singer on Jan. 15 when he was asked if he listens to his music. “No, I can’t listen to a Weeknd song!” Justin scoffed on tape about Selena Gomez‘s new man. “That sh*t’s wack,” he specified further before climbing into his car. Well, thanks to this new Instagram Live video, we can tell that Justin is sticking to his original opinion!

