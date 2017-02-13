John Oliver Posts Ads On ‘Fox & Friends’ To Teach Trump How To Find A Clitoris

School is in session for Donald Trump. John Oliver won’t let the president continue to deal solely in ‘alternative facts,’ so he decided to air some instructional commercials on everything from climate change to the female anatomy. To make sure Donald actually saw them, John aired the spots on Fox News!

“We all need to commit to defending the reality of facts,” John Oliver, 39, said during the Feb. 12 episode of Last Week Tonight, in a “Trump Vs. Truth” segment taking on “fake news” and Donald Trump’s, 70, battle with the reality. “And because our president won’t follow any of [my] suggestions…because he does not watch this show, there was one small way we wanted to sneak some facts into his media diet.”

From there, the dastardly British late night talk show unveiled his plan: to run a series of infomercials during Fox & Friends and Morning Joe, programs that Donald is known to watch. John then aired an actual ad for “catheter patients” that had a professional cowboy explain the nuclear triad for “the kind of person who might really need to know that.”

That was hilarious – and what was even funnier is that is John said the ad was set to air aired between 8:30-9:00 AM ET on MSNBC, CNN and Fox News on Feb. 13. Hopefully, Trump was up early enough to see it! If this first lesson was a success, John was willing to take his Trump Education program to the next level, if need be.

John then rolled out ads that explained how global warming was real, how not all black people live in the “inner cities,” that Donald does have a daughter named Tiffany Trump, 23, and finally – where to find the clitoris on a woman.

John kicked off the fourth season of his HBO show by focusing on Trump (and his followers) inability to tell what’s real and what’s fake, according to The New York Times. While John has said that he will try not to go “all Trump, all the time,” he might have to dedicate another episode to the latest revelation over the “Golden Showers” dossier.

US Investigators say they’ve been able to corroborate some of the communications listed in the 35-page document – the one that claimed Donald paid Russian prostitutes to perform “golden showers” during a Moscow visit. While the alleged prostitute story remains unconfirmed, the investigators say that some of the conversations between Russian officials that were listed in the document did take place. While details of these conversations were not revealed, it’s possible that the thing Trump and his press secretary, Sean Spicer, 45, call “fake news” may have a bit of truth to it.

