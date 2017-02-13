Jessa Duggar & Ben Seewald Finally Choose Name For Newborn Son & It’s Super Unique

Courtesy of Instagram

Took long enough! Jessa Duggar & her husband Ben Seewald definitely took their time when selecting a name for their newborn son, but it seems like patience paid off as the moniker they ended up picking is definitely top-notch! Find out what they’re calling baby #2 here — it may surprise you!

After naming their first child “Spurgeon,” fans couldn’t wait to find out what name Jessa Duggar, 24, and Ben Seewald, 21, would choose for their second son. And now that time has finally arrived! Jessa gave birth to baby number two on Feb. 6, and one week later, she and Ben have finally settled on a moniker for their tiny bundle of joy. World, meet Henry Wilberforce Seewald! How adorable is THAT? We knew the little guy would have a unique name — after all, his older brother IS named Spurgeon, 15 months.

:LINK IN BIO: #BabySeewald2 is here and we couldn't be more in love! 😍 A photo posted by Jessa Seewald (@jessaseewald) on Feb 6, 2017 at 8:03pm PST

Henry, which is a German named according to Nameberry.com, means “estate ruler.” And it’s actually pretty popular as it’s been in the latter half of the Top 100 list for boys names for the past 35 years. It’s currently at its highest popularity point since World War II! Overall, Henry is a solid name with lots of history and personality! It also has substantial royal ties — for example, did you know Prince Harry‘s real name is actually Henry?

Wilberforce on the other hand, is much more unique. Little Henry is apparently named after William Wilberforce, a politician and philanthropist who was instrumental in putting an end to the slave trade. The couple decided on Henry mainly because Jessa “really like it.” “We just thought it was cute, but also there was another great man of God name Matthew Henry who lived before Wilberforce and he wrote a lot of great commentaries,” Ben said in their TLC name reveal video.

Ben and Jessa waited to name their son after they met him as they wanted to make sure his name fit his personality. And while that strategy isn’t for every parent, we think the Seewalds did well! “This baby’s probably going to have a unique name sort of like Spurgeon’s,” Ben told fans in a TLC clip that was shared soon after his son’s birth. “But we haven’t quite settled on a name yet. We’ve got some pretty good ideas.” Jessa added, “We want to be sure before we make it official.”

Spurgeon’s name was also selected carefully after his 2015 arrival. The little guy, whose full name is Spurgeon Elliot Seewald, is named for Charles Spurgeon, a British preacher who lived from 1834-1892. He was a Baptist thinker and was considered the best-known preacher in England. “Elliot” is after late missionaries Jim and Elisabeth Elliot, who worked in South America. And just like with their newest addition, Ben and Jessa took days to finalize Spurgeon’s name. So it’s only fitting they did the same with baby number two!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — do you like the name Jessa and Ben chose for baby number two? Did you think it’d be something as unique as Spurgeon?

