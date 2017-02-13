Jenny Packham’s Fall 2017 Collection: Perfect For Kate Middleton & Julianne Hough

Courtesy of Jenny Packham/REX/Shutterstock

Jenny Packham turned to her British roots for inspiration for her Fall 2017 collection, which exuded a more youthful vibe while still incorporating her exquisite attention to detail on a sea of Oscar-worthy dresses we’re bound to see on the red carpet — and royalty!

Leave it to Jenny Packham to revive us once fatigue starts setting in during New York Fashion Week. The designer did just that with her show on Feb. 12, where she sent a slew of red-carpet-worthy looks down the runway. From her attention to detail to sumptuous fabrics and intricate embellishments, her show is always a highlight — and her latest collection stayed true to her aesthetic while also introducing a more youthful, unexpected vibe. The result? A truly beautiful runway show.

The Fall 2017 line, dubbed “The Heritage Collection,” was made up of 36 looks that were inspired by the idiosyncrasies and clichés that define the British identity. From pretty tartan plaid to pearls and even a nod to punk, she managed to tell a clear story on the runway. Jewel-toned hues brought the collection to life as vibrant reds gave way to pretty plaids and soft blue tones.



Celebrities Flock To New York Fashion Week

The designer’s shows always exude a vibe that’s both effortless and sophisticated, and while her latest collection did just that there was also an unexpected, playful factor mixed in, mainly thanks to the styling as models rocked leather jackets over sweeping gowns and graphic tees with ballgown skirts. It was refreshing, youthful, and fun.

While it was definitely a departure there was no shortage of breathtaking red carpet gowns as she stayed true to her signature aesthetic sending gorgeous embellished silhouettes and sparkling dresses down the runway that swooshed as the models walked by in their Christian Louboutin heels. The runway looks were paired perfectly with bold red lips and romantic, sideswept ‘dos.

Given her popularity with the celeb set, we wouldn’t be surprised to see a slew of these gorgeous gowns on the red carpet — after all, awards season is in full swing! Not only did both Kristen Bell and Bobby Brown rock the designer at the Golden Globes, but she’s also a favorite of a particularly prominent Brit: Kate Middleton! As we watched the ethereal collection debut on the runway we couldn’t help but envision the Duchess looking divine in so many of the styles.

Check out some of our favorite looks from the collection above and let us know if you loved the show as much as we did.

JavaScript is required to load the comments.