Jennifer Lopez Pulled A Taylor Swift & Danced Like No One Was Watching At Grammys: Watch

Image Courtesy of CBS

Taylor Swift wasn’t at the 2017 Grammy Awards, so unfortunately, we didn’t get any shots of her front row dancing this year. Luckily, Jennifer Lopez filled in as the dancing queen of the night! J.Lo totally had the time of her life at the show, and the cameras panned to her at the perfect moments to capture it all. Check it out!

You do you, Jennifer Lopez, 47! The singer/actress attended the 59th Annual Grammys solo, but that didn’t stop her from having a blast. She seemed to especially be into Bruno Mars’ performance of “That’s What I Like” — when cameras showed the crowd during his time onstage, Jen was basically the only one out of her seat dancing!

On another occasion, she as also caught grooving along to the music while on her feet, even mouthing along to the words of the song. Slay, girl!

Is anyone else totally getting Taylor Swift, 27, vibes from J.Lo’s crowd shots?! The 27-year-old has become known for her awkward dancing at award shows, and not caring at all what people have to say about it. Of course, she was absent from this year’s ceremony, so someone had to take her place, right?! Thanks for stepping up, Jen!

Jennifer was at the Grammys as a presenter, but she totally stole the show in her plunging lavender gown with thigh-high leg slit! The ensemble featured a dramatic neck bow, and she completed the look with her long hair stick straight.

On the red carpet, Ryan Seacrest managed to sneak in an interview question to his longtime friend about her rumored relationship with Drake, 30, too. Although she was somewhat shy regarding the topic, she did refer to Drizzy as “brilliant” and “talented,” and said she has “so much love” for him. Aww!

HollywoodLifers, who do you prefer to see dancing in the Grammys crowd — J.Lo or Taylor?!

