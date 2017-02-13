Jay Z Taking Shots At Drake On New DJ Khaled Track? See Why Fans Think So

Shots fired! Jay Z has thrown shade at Drake via his feature on DJ Khaled’s new track ‘Shining’, which dropped on Feb. 12, and fans are flipping out. Listen to Jay diss Drizzy right here!

Jay Z, 45, took shots at Drake, 30, on DJ Khaled‘s “Shining”, seemingly in response to Drake’s own shade towards him on “Summer Sixteen”. LISTEN above!

Here’s what Jay says on the track:

I know y’all ain’t, ain’t talkin’ numbers, right?

I know y’all ain’t, ain’t talkin’ summers, right?

I know you ain’t walkin’ ‘round talkin’ down

Sayin’ boss shit when you a runner, right?

Many consider the lyrics to be subliminal diss response towards Drake, who took on Jay with the song “Summer Sixteen”. Take a look:

Jay Z didn't shout out 21 Savage. That was him taking a subliminal shot back at Drake. Cause he dissed Jay on sneakin. Real clever #Shining pic.twitter.com/U98wrs3OxE — Malachi (@Theboymala) February 13, 2017

Once fans got wind of the new track, they took to social media to freak out over the rekindling of Drake and Jay’s beef. “Jay Z forever telling Drake to take a seat every record he drops lol,” @Fresko_isme tweeted. “jay z drops 3 verses a year and even he responded to Drake faster than Pusher Tee,” another wrote. Check out more reactions below:

jay z sly dissing drake — Navjeet (@NavjeetVIII) February 13, 2017

Jay z jus killed drake 🤒 “I know ya’ll ain’t out here talking numbers, right? / I know ya’ll ain’t out here talking summers, right? — your girls fave (@ScreamEmilio) February 13, 2017

Jay Z emptied out his subliminal clip on Drake lol — Plus Pierre (@_SirPlus) February 13, 2017

This new Khaled Beyoncé and Jay Z song… dope.. but stop taking shots at my mans Drake, Jay. — Daniel Rivas (@daniel_rivas13) February 13, 2017

I love this subliminal war that Drake and Jay Z have. Also Kendrick occasionally joins in on the fun too. That's real hiphop. #Shining — Malachi (@Theboymala) February 13, 2017

The craziest part is that this isn’t the first time Jay Z has insulted Drake — it’s not even the first time he’s done so on a DJ Khaled song! Yep, Jay also went after the other rapper on “I Got The Keys” in June 2016. Just as they do with “Shining”, fans considered it a response to “Summer Sixteen”. Jay Z raps: “In real life they’re like me?/In real life I’m like, ‘No.'” He follows it up with, “‘Til you’re on your own you can’t be me”. Yikes!

