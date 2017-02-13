Jay Z Taking Shots At Drake On New DJ Khaled Track? See Why Fans Think So

Shots fired! Jay Z has thrown shade at Drake via his feature on DJ Khaled’s new track ‘Shining’, which dropped on Feb. 12, and fans are flipping out. Listen to Jay diss Drizzy right here!
Jay Z, 45, took shots at Drake, 30, on DJ Khaled‘s “Shining”, seemingly in response to Drake’s own shade towards him on “Summer Sixteen”. LISTEN above!
Here’s what Jay says on the track:
I know y’all ain’t, ain’t talkin’ numbers, right?
I know y’all ain’t, ain’t talkin’ summers, right?
I know you ain’t walkin’ ‘round talkin’ down
Sayin’ boss shit when you a runner, right?
Many consider the lyrics to be subliminal diss response towards Drake, who took on Jay with the song “Summer Sixteen”. Take a look:
Once fans got wind of the new track, they took to social media to freak out over the rekindling of Drake and Jay’s beef. “Jay Z forever telling Drake to take a seat every record he drops lol,” @Fresko_isme tweeted. “jay z drops 3 verses a year and even he responded to Drake faster than Pusher Tee,” another wrote. Check out more reactions below:
The craziest part is that this isn’t the first time Jay Z has insulted Drake — it’s not even the first time he’s done so on a DJ Khaled song! Yep, Jay also went after the other rapper on “I Got The Keys” in June 2016. Just as they do with “Shining”, fans considered it a response to “Summer Sixteen”. Jay Z raps: “In real life they’re like me?/In real life I’m like, ‘No.'” He follows it up with, “‘Til you’re on your own you can’t be me”. Yikes!
