Hannah Jeter Poses For Sexy ‘Sports Illustrated’ Shoot While Pregnant — Sizzling Pics

(Image Courtesy of Rueven Afanador/Sports Illustrated)

Hannah & Derek Jeter are officially expecting their 1st child, and we could NOT be happier for the adorable pair. But while the model announced the exciting news on Feb. 13, in her most recent spread for ‘Sports Illustrated,’ she was shockingly ALREADY pregnant! Just wait until you see her gorgeous pics.

That is definitely one glowing mom-to-be! Striking a sexy pose, former Sports Illustrated cover model Hannah Davis Jeter, 26, appears in the latest issue of the mag pregnant! But before you get all excited about her “baby bump,” the blonde beauty was only “a few weeks” along at the time of her racy photoshoot. So while there’s no hint of a bump YET, Hannah definitely looks fresh-faced and beautiful. And um, can we talk about her killer body?

Derek Jeter is gonna be a daddy! The Captain and @hannahbjeter are expecting their first child https://t.co/9cQRqTXqsc pic.twitter.com/HN9QTHwW1w — 120 Sports (@120Sports) February 13, 2017

The bikini goddess, who’s married to New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter, 42, was shot for the 2017 issue of the magazine in Mexico by Ruven Afanador, and we love that the shoot took place just WEEKS after she learned she was with child. Hannah also appeared on the cover of Sports Illustrated back in 2015. The full issue isn’t being released until later this week, but the above pic is a sneak peek at what’s to come from Hannah! Also, the second pic in the above photo gallery is also from this exciting Mexico shoot.

Hannah announced her and Derek’s baby news in a new first-person essay, which was published to The Players’ Tribune on Feb. 13. In the piece, the model opens up about the difficulty of adjusting to her husband’s level of fame and the pressure it put on their relationship at the beginning. Part way through, she casually drops the baby bombshell, and even mentions they’re having a little GIRL!

“Now, pregnant with our first child, Derek and I are looking to the future,” Hannah wrote. “He already has a name in mind — he’s set on it. (We’ll see.) He’ll say when he calls me during the day: ‘So, how are you and so-and-so doing?’ ‘That’s not the name yet, sweetie.’ Whatever her name is, I know she’ll run circles around him.” Aw! Congrats again, you two!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — are you excited Hannah and Derek are going to be parents? Does it surprise you her latest Sports Illustrated pics were taken while she was pregnant?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.