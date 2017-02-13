Derek & Hannah Jeter Expecting 1st Child — A Baby Girl

REX/Shutterstock

This is SO exciting! Derek Jeter & his wife Hannah Davis Jeter are about to become parents — and they are beyond thrilled as they ‘look to the future’ together. The two even revealed the baby’s gender, and we can’t wait to see Derek be an amazing dad to a little GIRL! Get all the precious details here.

Derek Jeter, 42, and Hannah Davis Jeter, 26, are officially expecting baby number one! “Now, pregnant with our first child, Derek and I are looking to the future,” the model announced via The Players’ Tribune on Feb. 13. Even better, they already know what they’re having — a baby daughter! “He already has a name in mind — he’s set on it. (We’ll see.) He’ll say when he calls me during the day: ‘So, how are you and so-and-so doing?’ ‘That’s not the name yet, sweetie.’ Whatever her name is, I know she’ll run circles around him.” Aw!

The Sports Illustrated swimsuit model and the retired New York Yankees shortstop tied the knot back in July 2016 after dating for three years. “They are extremely excited and in love!” a source revealed to E! News. “They can’t wait to spend their lives together.” In her reveal, Hannah also mentioned that she and Derek want more than just one child. “We want our kids’ lives to be as ‘normal’ as possible,” the blonde beauty wrote. “They’re going to be born into such an extraordinary situation. They’re going to have to be some strong little people. We don’t want them to be defined by their dad’s name — for them, we want him to just be ‘Dad.'”

Does anyone else think Derek is going to be the sweetest dad EVER? After all, the legendary athlete has been looking forward to fatherhood since before he finished his iconic baseball career in 2014. “I look forward to having a family. I just don’t think personally I would have been able to juggle family and my career at the same time…I have the utmost respect for these guys that are able to do it—you know, missing their kids’ birthdays and not being able to see them play tee ball or summer ball and missing a lot of time,” a then-single Derek told Brian Williams days before he played his final game on the team.

“So, it’s another reason why I feel as though now’s the time. I mean, I want to have a family. Who knows when it’s gonna be? But I look forward to it.” And now that time has finally arrived! Congrats again to the parents-to-be!

