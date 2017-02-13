Grammys After-Party Outfits — Lady Gaga, Katy Perry & More Pulled A Frock Swap

REX/Shutterstock

All of our favorite celebrities headed to the 59th Annual Grammy Awards in LA on Feb. 12th. There were so many amazing outfits on the red carpet that we loved, but it was the after party looks that truly stole the show and we can’t decide which look was our favorite. What do you guys think? VOTE.

Lady Gaga, 30, looked very rock and roll when she arrived on the red carpet at the 2017 Grammy Awards in a black leather Alex Ulichny ensemble which featured a cropped cutout leather jacket that put her entire upper body on full display and only covered her nipples. She paired the spiked feathered sleeve jacket with a pair of chain-accented hot pants, fishnets, and thigh-high patent leather boots. Later on in the evening she headed to the after party in a black leather Alexandre Vauthier Spring 2017 Couture dress that featured one huge puffy sleeve, an asymmetrical hem, and a sequin lightning bolt on the side.

Two of our fave gals, Katy Perry, 32, and Halsey, 22, went straight from the red carpet to Universal Music Group’s Grammy After Party at The Theatre at Ace Hotel. Katy hit the red carpet in quite the shocking look — a full sequin and feather ensemble. She donned a rose gold sequin turtleneck Tom Ford Fall 2016 look with a huge pink feathered skirt. Later on in the evening, she swapped the dress for a sexy black a Zuhair Murad Fall 2016 black peplum jumpsuit with huge slits on the legs and a low-cut neck that showed off a ton of cleavage.

Halsey hit the red carpet in a royal blue Christian Wijnants Spring 2017 tracksuit which she opted to go completely braless underneath. She changed out of her baggy two-piece sweatsuit into a high-waisted metallic cutout maxi skirt that showed off her long legs. Tucked into her skirt was a red flannel shirt.

Last but never least, Chrissy Teigen, 31, arrived in a sexy black cutout Roberto Cavalli gown and then swapped the frock when she attended the GQ Grammy After Party wearing an orange long sleeve satin wrap dress from the PAULE KA Fall/Winter 2017 Collection.

There were so many amazing looks to choose from and we can’t decide who was best dressed at the after parties — what do you guys think? VOTE.

