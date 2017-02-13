No, this is not a drill. Elena is back and The CW has just given us our first look. With only four episodes left of ‘The Vampire Diaries,’ we know that Nina Dobrev returns, but now we know where she is in the finale. See the clip here.

“What happened? Why am I here right now?” Those are the only words we hear spoken in the first, 10-second look at the series finale of The Vampire Diaries. It looks like Elena (Nina Dobrev) is back in the hallways of Mystic Falls, looking at her cheerleading picture and the trophies on the shelves.

This is the first we’ve seen of Nina on the show, since her departure at the end of season six. However, since she returned to filming, we’ve been lucky enough to get a great deal of behind-the-scenes photos from set, showing her time filming along with Ian Somerhalder, Paul Wesley, Candice King and Kat Graham.

Last week when she wrapped filming, she took to Instagram to say goodbye to the cast, crew, and the fans.

“It feels like it was just yesterday that I was saying goodbye. And yet two years have passed and here we are again. This is my true final goodbye, as today I shot my last scene of the Vampire Diaries forever. Coming back for the series finale has been a whirlwind of emotion, nostalgia, love, tears of joy and bittersweet endings. It feels like the beautiful closure we all needed, myself included, and I couldn’t have been happier to come home to be with my TVD set family and friends. I feel the fans family will also be happy with the show’s conclusion when they tune in to watch the last episode air in a few short weeks,” she wrote.

“From the bottom of my heart, I send you my biggest thanks for the countless years of implicit dedication, passion, support, and undying love from all the fans that have stuck with us on this truly amazing and beautiful journey. As this last chapter ends, we welcome and look forward to going on to the next adventure and hope that you continue to follow us as our new journeys begin. I grew up on this show and am eternally grateful for all the opportunities it has given me, and so thankful for each and every person who worked on The Vampire Diaries over the last 8 years. We are all pieces of a big puzzle and without every truly amazing cast and crew member, this magical puzzle would not be complete. Thank you for all your hard work, friendship and love. You have touched my heart in ways you will never know.”

HollywoodLifers, are you ready? The finale of TVD airs on CW on March 10.