Drake Wanted Rihanna To Win Big At Grammys: See His Sweet Message To Her In Concert

Okay, this is too cute. Ahead of the Grammy Awards on Feb. 12, Drake took a moment at his concert in London, England to tell the crowd that what he wanted, more than anything, was for Rihanna to win for ‘Work’. Aww! WATCH the sweet video right here.

“You know, I hope they give Rihanna, 28, some awards tonight for that ‘Work’ song, because that was a big ass song and she deserves it,” Drake, 30, told fans on the Feb. 12 date of his Boy Meets World Tour at the Manchester Arena. “I hope they don’t do us dirty,” he added. We totally love seeing Drizzy support RiRi like this even while he’s across the world! WATCH the video above.

Rihanna was nominated for a whopping eight awards at the 2017 Grammy Awards, one of which was for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance with Drake, but they lost to Twenty One Pilots‘ “Stressed Out”. “Work” was also nominated for Record Of The Year, though of course that went to Adele for “Hello”. In the end, RiRi didn’t end up winning anything — it just wasn’t her year! Still, she’s probably happy to know that Drizzy has her back, and she certainly was in good humor as she tore it up at her 1OAK nightclub afterparty.

It’s also worth mentioning that in between taking swigs from a flask, Rihanna was spotted Facetiming during the Grammys — perhaps she was calling Drake on his cell phone? Many fans think this may have been the case, but you can take a look at the footage below and decide for yourself:

All we have to say is…interesting!

HollywoodLifers, are you bummed that Rihanna didn’t win big last night? Tell us if you think it’s adorable that Drake was rooting for her!