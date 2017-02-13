Justin Trudeau’s Awkward Handshake With Trump & 5 More Of His Weird, Aggressive Shakes

There are a lot of things that our President is not good at, and one of them is shaking hands. Following his 19-second handshake with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzō Abe and whatever that was with Canadian PM Justin Trudeau, we’ve rounded up all the times that Donald Trump made an awkward first impression. Check it out!

Shouldn’t there be something in the Presidential Handbook about how to properly shake hands? Apparently there isn’t, because there’s been roughly a dozen different awkward handshaking situations that President Trump, 70, has subjected other world leaders to. Click through the gallery, attached, to see pics!

We’ll start with the most recent instant, when Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had their first face-to-face meeting (today, Feb. 13). Trump went in for his famous “yank”, and Trudeau smoothly avoided it like a boss. WATCH:

Then there was the handshake between Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzō Abe on Feb. 10 that went on for far too long. Trump even complimented his “strong hands” when it was over — yikes. Check it out:

Of course, we can’t forget about the weird yank that went down with Mike Pence and quickly became Trump’s signature. Essentially, Trump saws people’s arms back and forth:

Oh, and the memes that ensued after Trump and former President Barack Obama met for the first time:

obama's face is my forever mood pic.twitter.com/fld01VABYa — Angel Diaz (@ADiaz456) November 10, 2016

Finally, enjoy this neat little montage:

The #TrumpHandshake 😂😂😂😂 is he trying to pull out their arms? 😂😂 A video posted by Justus Mwakideu (@justus_mwakideu) on Feb 10, 2017 at 2:18pm PST

You can see more photos of all of times Trump made a handshake weird in the gallery above. You’ve been warned!

HollywoodLifers, which Donald Trump handshake is the worst ever? Check out the pics and tell us what takes the cake!