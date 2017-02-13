Demi Lovato Channels Cher With Long, Straight Hair For Grammys Bee Gees Tribute

AP Images, REX/Shutterstock

Demi Lovato was giving us major ’70s vibes during her tribute performance at the 2017 Grammy Awards on Feb. 12. The singer donned a shimmering ’70s-inspired gown, complete with waist-length straight hair just like Cher! Click ahead for all the details, and let us know whose sleek locks you like best.

Demi Lovato, 24, worked two bold beauty looks at the 59th Annual Grammy Awards, and we can’t get over her statement-making on-stage look. Joining Tori Kelly, Andra Day and Little Big Town for a tribute performance honoring the Bee Gees, Demi sang “Stayin’ Alive” with a retro look very fitting for the disco era.

Dressed in a metallic dress with plunging neckline and bell sleeves, Demi definitely seemed to be channeling iconic ’70s singer, Cher. The singer is known for her long, poker straight locks, and Demi styled her dark extensions into Cher’s trademark look. Parted down the middle, Demi’s hairstylist Clyde Haygood straightened her hair, making sure it had a glossy finish.

To complete her look, Demi’s makeup artist Jill Powell gave the “Confident” singer a dark smokey eye, feathered lashes and a nude lip. As always, Demi’s skin was bronzed and looking flawless, thanks to some prep using Renée Rouleau and Armani Prima skincare products.

Earlier in the night, Demi started things off with a curlier hairstyle for the red carpet, keeping her super-lengthy locks. For her red carpet look, Clyde shared that he worked with John Frieda products, so we have a feeling he also turned to the drugstore brand to give Demi a quick hair makeover before her performance.

HollywoodLifers, whose long, straight locks do you like best?

