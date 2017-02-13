‘Counting On’ Recap: Duggar Kids Get Sentimental With Jinger As She Prepares To Move

Courtesy of TLC

It’s really happening! Jinger Duggar began moving the last of her belongings out of her family home and into her fiancé Jeremy Vuolo’s house in the Feb. 13 episode of ‘Counting On.’ Her siblings of course were super sad to see her go too — especially because she’ll now be 12 hours away from them!

Jinger Duggar, 23, packed up her life during the Feb. 13 episode of TLC’s Counting On and began moving into her husband-to-be, Jeremy Vuolo‘s, 29, home in Laredo, Texas! Moving 12 hours away from her family — including all 18 of her siblings — her brothers and sisters couldn’t help but get emotional as Jinger started officially moving out in preparation for her wedding.

“I have mixed emotions about this wedding,” Jessa Duggar Seewald, 24, told producers during an on-camera interview. “I’m really happy for Jinger and Jeremy, but I wish he wasn’t taking her so far away.” Jinger is the first sister to move away from the family following her wedding day, and there’s no questions her loved ones at home were struggling with the major change. “Moving to Laredo is going to be so different,” Jinger commented, before adding that she’s super excited to start her life with Jeremy.

Her siblings, however, could wait a bit longer for the big day! “It doesn’t get any easier letting another sister out of the house and having them move away,” one sister commented. “If I think about it, I get really emotional,” Jessa added. “I’ve already cried about it several times, and I don’t cry.”

As the episode showed Jinger and Jeremy making the 12-hour drive to Laredo — with brother Jed, 18, serving as their chaperone — producers had her siblings share favorite memories with Jinger and talk about what they’re going to miss most about her. From her expert photography skills to her killer sense of style, her siblings could all agree that they’re REALLY going to miss her personality. Aw!

And to celebrate their sister, Jinger’s brothers all pitched in to buy her a beautiful car as their wedding gift to her! How sweet is THAT? “It’s so perfect,” Jinger said of her present. “It was very thoughtful of them.” Jinger later added that something SHE’S going to miss about home is not getting to see her brothers every day. But of course Jinger’s BFF is Jessa! “We’ve been best friends since we were young,” Jinger tearfully said. “You name it, we did it together.” “We’ll even finish each other’s sentences,” Jessa added. We can’t wait to watch the full-length episode of Jinger’s wedding next week!

