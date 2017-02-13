Grammys Snub: Christina Grimmie Fans Furious She Was Left Out Of In Memoriam

Image Courtesy of NBC

The late Christina Grimmie’s fans were devastated when they realized that the beautiful singer was left out of the In Memoriam segment at the Grammys. While famous faces like Prince, George Michael, and Debbie Reynolds appeared on the screen, Christina was nowhere to be found. Her fans’ sorrow quickly turned into outrage over the perceived snub.

It was one of the most powerful moments of the 59th Annual Grammy Awards, on February 12. John Legend and Cynthia Erivo took to the stage and performed a breathtaking version of the Beach Boys classic “God Only Knows” as a video of the many, many people the music industry lost over the last year played in the background. John and Cynthia sang their hearts out to honor the beautiful memories of artists like George Michael, Prince, Debbie Reynolds, Leonard Cohen, Joey Feek, Pete Burns, Merle Haggard, Phife Dawg, and so many others.

But missing from the In Memoriam segment was young Christina Grimmie, the beautiful up-and-coming artist who was horrifically murdered outside of her own concert in Orlando in June 2016. Christina was signed autographs after a show during a meet-and-greet when a crazed fan shot her. Christina was just 22 years old when she died. It was a jarring commission that had her fans absolutely floored:

@TheRealGrimmie It was a lack of respect that didn't appear Christina Grimmie in the Memoriam of the Grammy #GRAMMYs #CGForever #TeamGrimmie — I SAW KIDRAUHL💜 (@Claudia_Cool) February 13, 2017

Hey, remember when Christina Grimmie was murdered outside of her show? Cause apparently no memoriams do. #GRAMMYs #RIP — monroe scott (@MonroeGScott) February 13, 2017

#GRAMMYs said they wanted to protect the music industry but didn't include Christina Grimmie, someone who was fatally hurt in the industry?? — juuzou (@Sawdah26) February 13, 2017

very disappointed in the grammys for not putting christina grimmie's name in their tribute to the artists we lost. — twenty dun pilots (@dunpilots) February 13, 2017

I think it's so disrespectful that the Grammys in memoriam didn't include Christina Grimmie. Did they forget that she passed last year wtf😡 — P!ATD Videos (@BrendonUrieVids) February 13, 2017

Sad that @TheRealGrimmie was not acknowledged in the "In Memoriam" segment of tonight's Grammys. If I missed it, please tell me. — MAURICE LAMARCHE (@MAURICELAMARCHE) February 13, 2017

@RecordingAcad Christina Grimmie worked tirelessly throughout her life to bring joy to people through the power of song; and you forgot her. — Bria Kelly (@BriaKelly) February 13, 2017

Yet again, @TheRealGrimmie was forgotten in another award show. The #grammys want to "protect" the industry but forgot her. — Olivia Benedict (@Bolivia516) February 13, 2017

Christina’s absence was definitely felt, especially after the shocking nature of her death. After The Voice season 6 contestant was shot, Christina’s brother tackled the gunman. The assailant killed himself at the scene. It was such a senseless, tragic event that took a promising life far too soon. Christina’s name is listed on the Grammy Awards website on an In Memoriam list, but for her fans, the singer deserved much, much more.

