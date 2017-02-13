Grammys Snub: Christina Grimmie Fans Furious She Was Left Out Of In Memoriam

The late Christina Grimmie’s fans were devastated when they realized that the beautiful singer was left out of the In Memoriam segment at the Grammys. While famous faces like Prince, George Michael, and Debbie Reynolds appeared on the screen, Christina was nowhere to be found. Her fans’ sorrow quickly turned into outrage over the perceived snub.
It was one of the most powerful moments of the 59th Annual Grammy Awards, on February 12. John Legend and Cynthia Erivo took to the stage and performed a breathtaking version of the Beach Boys classic “God Only Knows” as a video of the many, many people the music industry lost over the last year played in the background. John and Cynthia sang their hearts out to honor the beautiful memories of artists like George Michael, Prince, Debbie Reynolds, Leonard Cohen, Joey Feek, Pete Burns, Merle Haggard, Phife Dawg, and so many others.
But missing from the In Memoriam segment was young Christina Grimmie, the beautiful up-and-coming artist who was horrifically murdered outside of her own concert in Orlando in June 2016. Christina was signed autographs after a show during a meet-and-greet when a crazed fan shot her. Christina was just 22 years old when she died. It was a jarring commission that had her fans absolutely floored:
Christina’s absence was definitely felt, especially after the shocking nature of her death. After The Voice season 6 contestant was shot, Christina’s brother tackled the gunman. The assailant killed himself at the scene. It was such a senseless, tragic event that took a promising life far too soon. Christina’s name is listed on the Grammy Awards website on an In Memoriam list, but for her fans, the singer deserved much, much more.
HollywoodLifers, do you think Christina was snubbed at the Grammys?
