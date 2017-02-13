‘L&HH’: Cardi B Wants To Shut Up Haters By Becoming A-List Star After Leaving Show

REX/Shutterstock

Hollywood better look out! Cardi B’s coming to town and she’s serious about taking over. The reality television star wants to shut all her haters up by becoming Tinseltown’s next breakout star after her ‘Love & Hip Hop: New York’ career. Read on for all the EXCLUSIVE details.

Go head girl, go head get down. Cardi B, 24, is ready to hip hop her way to the big screen. “Cardi ain’t gone ever forget where she came from and she loved Love & Hip Hop, but she’s pushing herself to be Hollywood royalty and an A-List Hollywood actress,” a source close to the Bronx native told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. We’re told Gabrielle Union, 44, is behind the inspiration and that Cardi was “honored and literally blown away working alongside Gabriel on Being Mary Jane.

“It opened her eyes up to the other side of Hollywood,” the source explained. “Cardi’s strong as nails but she gets a little loosened when people don’t take her seriously and try shade on her social media. She’s always proven everyone wrong and becoming the next Gabriel Union or Taraji [P. Henson] or Halle [Berry] will shut her haters up and make her even that much more proud of herself.”

It appears as though Cardi B is going to have her little hands full in this biz! Previously, HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY learned that she’s about to get into the rap game too. “Cardi B and [Offset] haven’t been hanging out that long but she’s excited, she’s into him,” another source explained. “She wants him to put her on a Migos track, that’s something he’s already promised to do.”

HollywoodLifers, now it’s your turn to sound off and tell us what you think. Do you think Cardi B has the chops be the a Hollywood A-List actress?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.