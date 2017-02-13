Britney Spears Claps Back At Katy Perry With Bible Verse — See Epic Diss

Rex/Shutterstock

Oh snap! Britney Spears has had enough of Katy Perry making cruel jokes about her decade-old breakdown and head-shaving incident. The ‘Roar’ singer brought up the topic TWICE at the Grammys and now our Brit is clapping back in such an epic way.

You go girl! Britney Spears, 35, is just as sick as the rest of us at Katy Perry’s cruel jokes about shaving her head. The “Chained to the Rhythm” singer dissed Brit not once but twice with different media outlets while working the red carpet at the Grammy Awards Feb. 12 and now she’s getting the classiest take down ever from the “Toxic” singer. Rather than call Katy, 32, out by name, Britney took to Instagram to post a pic of hands forming a heart with a setting sun in the middle and captioned it, “Her mouth speaks from that which fills her heart ❤️ Luke 6:45.” BOOM! We can’t remember the last time someone used a Bible verse to throw epic shade, but that’s what makes Britney so special.

A source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that, “Britney thought it was hurtful. She doesn’t understand why Katy would take a jab at her. There’s never been any bad blood between them. She thinks it was a low blow and not cool at all.” We can see why Brit is so upset with Katy for rehashing one of the most turbulent moments her life. There’s absolutely nothing comical about her very public breakdown where she ended up shaving her head back in 2007. The singer turned her life around with a triumphant recovery, releasing a string of successful albums and has been headlining her wildly popular Las Vegas residency since 2013. Let it go already Katy!

When the newly blonde singer walked the Grammys red carpet, she told ET‘s Nancy O’Dell about her look, revealing that “It’s like the last color in the spectrum (blonde.) I’ve done all of ‘em. The only thing left to do is shave my head which I’m really saving for a public breakdown. I’m down for that.” Yikes, not cool Katy! It wasn’t a one-off comment either as she told Ryan Seacrest during her E! interview that she took a break from music because, “Well, that’s called taking care of my mental health… I haven’t shaved my head yet!” C’mon, Katy! Stop making jokes about Britney’s lowest moment because it simply is NOT funny!

