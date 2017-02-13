Image Courtesy of CBS

Blue Ivy may be too young to win a Grammy NOW, but that doesn’t mean she doesn’t have her heart set on nabbing one eventually! And anticipating her future moment in the spotlight, the youngster almost followed winner Maren Morris onto the stage — SO funny! You’ll get a kick out her adorable reaction.

Not so fast, Blue Ivy, 5! We TOTALLY appreciated her enthusiasm at the 2017 Grammy Awards on Feb. 12, but unfortunately it was not Beyonce, 35, and Jay Z‘s, 47, daughter’s time to win a Grammy! She seemed to think it WAS for a second though as country star Maren Morris, 26, took the stage to accept her award for Best Country Solo Performance.

As Maren made her way to the stage, Blue stood up and clapped for the singer, and actually took a step forward from her seat just as Maren began climbing the Grammys stage steps! Looks like little Blue is more than eager to win one of those bad boys for herself one day!

The little cutie stole the spotlight on multiple occasions during the course of the evening, even participating in host James Corden‘s, 38, makeshift “Carpool Karaoke” segment! See? Blue definitely has that superstar quality! In fact, fans could not get ENOUGH of Blue, with some even saying she was the most entertaining part of the entire show!

Even Blue’s outfit was a talking point as she paid homage to Prince. Sporting a mini lookalike suit that perfectly resembled his iconic purple suit — except Blue’s was in pink — the youngster proved she can rock absolutely anything with confidence and style. We can’t wait to see her at the Grammys again in the future — next time maybe SHE’LL be accepting an award! In the meantime though, she can help her mom admire the two statues she was honored with last night!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — do you think Blue will become a performer like her parents?

