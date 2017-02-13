Bill Snyder: Kansas State’s Football Coach Reveals He’s Battling Throat Cancer

Rex/Shutterstock

The college football world took a major hit on Feb. 13, as Bill Snyder revealed he has throat cancer! Though the longtime coach for Kansas Sate University said that things are ‘getting along very well,’ does this diagnosis mean the end of his incredible career?

Actually… no! It seems its going to take more than cancer to keep Bill Snyder from coaching. The 77-year-old legend of the Kansas State University football program revealed his diagnosis on Feb. 13, before adding that he’s not going to miss spring practice when it starts in March.

“I have been diagnosed with throat cancer and have been receiving outpatient treatment at the KU Medical Center for about three weeks and am getting along very well,” Coach Snyder said in a statement, according to ESPN. “The doctors and staffs at both KU Med and M.D. Anderson [in Houston] have been great; working so very well together to finalize the overall treatment plan which is being conducted in Kansas City.

“Both ‘teams’ have projected a positive outcome and have worked out a schedule that allows me to be in Kansas City for my regular treatments and still be back in the office on a regular basis through the first week of March.” Yes, Coach Snyder will be on the turf when the Kansas State Wildcats get ready for the 2017 season.

Sean Snyder, 47, (who both Bill’s son and the special teams coordinator at K-State) will work with the rest of the coaching staff to “[carry] out their responsibilities [in] keeping us on track,” his statement added. Wow. Hopefully, they won’t have to soldier on without Bill for long.

Bill is currently the oldest active FBS coach, and he happens to be the third-most successful active coach. With 202 wins, he’s behind University of Alabama’s Nick Saban, 65, (205) and Brian Kelly, 55 (230). He’s led K-State to two Big 12 Championships and 18 bowl appearances. He was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2014. Kansas State finished their 2016-17 season with a 94-record, before going on to beat Texas A&M in the AdvoCare V100 Texas Bowl.

Get better soon, Coach Snyder! HollywoodLifers, leave your well-wishes towards Bill below. Are you a fan of K-State?

