Beyonce’s Twins Wildly Kicking During Her Grammys Performance? Watch & See

Looks like Beyonce’s unborn twins ALREADY have tons of rhythm — and fans got to see for themselves at the 2017 Grammys! With her baby bump on full display, Bey sang her heart out, and her little ones seemed JUST as into the music. You’ll freak when you see them moving & grooving in her belly!

Beyonce, 35, and Jay Z, 47, seem to have a musical duo on their hands! After all, as Bey rocked out on stage at the 2017 Grammy Awards on Feb. 12, the singer’s baby bump seemed to have some moves of its own! But while Queen Bey nailed her vocals while singing “Love Drought” and “Sandcastles,” the star kept her dance moves to a minimum — her twins on the other hand were another story.

The twins were really kicking last night! #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/9eBo7pKYgz — BEYONCÉ CAPITAL (@BeyonceCapital) February 13, 2017

During her epic performance, Beyonce sat in a chair as it tilted backwards until it was perfectly parallel to the stage. It was during that heart-stopping stunt that the camera showed a bird’s eye view of the star’s stomach as she laid back. And while some think her moving tummy was simply her breathing, others are convinced it was her twins enjoying their mom’s show. And we have to say, there IS a lot of movement going on there to just be inhaling and exhaling!

Either way though, the footage is pretty crazy! We love that Beyonce still took to the stage despite growing two humans in her stomach. After all, once she announced her and Jay’s exciting baby news, some believed she would no longer be performing during music’s biggest night. But leave it to Bey to give fans just the type of performance they craved from her!

No doubt Beyonce’s performance was memorable, but one of our very favorite moments of the night was when the superstar and her husband displayed adorable PDA in the audience. While the sweetness wasn’t shown on TV, a source inside the Grammys told HollywoodLife.com that during commercial breaks, Beyonce’s performance with Prince from 2004 played on the the big screens, and Jay Z could NOT stop watching his wife!

“The second it came on Jay Z totally woke up; he was watching and loving it and telling her how sexy she looked and started rubbing her back and really packing on the PDA,” the eyewitness said. “The younger Beyonce was clearly turning him on. She was eating it up and loving watching it, while Jay was continuing the PDA!” Aw!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — do YOU see Bey’s stomach moving onstage? Are you convinced it was her twins moving and grooving?