Beyonce Furious Solange Dissed Grammys After Adele’s Win? — It’s ‘Disrespectful’

Nobody fights Beyonce’s battles for her! The singer’s sister took to Twitter to slam the Grammy Awards for awarding Adele Album of the Year — and Bey is PISSED, an insider tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. Is a family feud about to erupt?!

Solange Knowles isn’t happy that her sister, Beyonce, 35, lost to Adele, 28, for Album of the Year at the 2017 Grammys — and she took to Twitter after to express her anger. The 30-year-old reposted Frank Ocean’s lengthy message slamming the awards ceremony, claiming the voters have a “cultural bias” when it comes to choosing a winner.

“Beyonce thinks her sister’s shade and whatever Frank Ocean was saying is rude,” an insider tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Especially after all the kind words that Adele said onstage. Beyonce doesn’t need anyone to fight her wars — she finds it very disrespectful and feels that she would have loved to have won, but that Adele deserved it.”

Adele was very much team-Beyonce when she accepted the Album of the Year honor — she even said she couldn’t “possibly accept” the award. “I’ve always loved you and I always will,” Adele concluded, after gushing about how much she respected Bey and her album, Lemonade. The 35-year-old was brought to tears as she listened to Adele’s words, and clearly doesn’t have any bad blood over the situation, unlike Solange.

Plus, the 2017 Grammys were a great night for Beyonce. Although she didn’t win Album of the Year, she won for Best Urban Contemporary Album, and gave one of the most buzzed-about performances of the evening, putting her baby bump on full display to sing her songs “Love Drought” and “Sandcastles.” Slay, Bey!

