While we thought it couldn’t be done, Beyonce MAY have just topped her 2011 VMAs performance at the 2017 Grammys! Six years ago, Bey revealed she was pregnant with her 1st child after a killer live performance, but on last night’s stage, she performed with TWINS in her belly. Vote for your fav performance here!

Let’s be honest, EVERY performance Beyonce, 35, does is memorable. But Bey took live award show performances to a WHOLE new level in August 2011 when she flawlessly belted out “Love On Top,” before throwing open her sparkly blazer and revealing her baby bump! But at the 2017 Grammys on Feb. 12, the Queen MAY have topped her OG pregnancy performance when she hit the stage in a gold gown and intricate headpiece.

While the VMAs stage served as her pregnancy reveal platform, the Grammys was her big baby bump reveal moment! This time, however, Beyonce has TWO buns in the oven, which made her 2017 performance of “Love Drought” and “Sandcastles,” all the more exciting and highly-anticipated. Decked out in a stunning sheer and gold gown — that highlighted her baby belly perfectly — Beyonce also donned a matching headpiece as she moved ethereally among her dancers and swayed onstage to the music. This was all happening amid stunning flowers and a shower of confetti.

Viewers had to catch their breath though when, at one point, Bey was sitting in a chair on top of a long table and the chair purposefully began to tilt backwards — making the singer totally parallel to the stage. Now THAT was a heart-stopper! The sheer shock Beyonce ignited at the 2011 VMAs though is enough to make that performance her most memorable EVER!

Right before revealing her belly, which had Blue Ivy, 5, in it at the time, Beyonce told her audience, “I want you to stand up on your feet. I want you to feel the love that’s growing inside me!” It was then she unbuttoned her jacket to unexpectedly reveal her bump! There were audible gasps from the audience. But of course Queen Bey had a LITERAL epic mic drop before showing off her new curves. WHAT a moment! Vote for your favorite pregnancy performance from Beyonce above!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — are you surprised Beyonce feels so comfortable performing while pregnant?

