Beyonce, Jay Z & DJ Khaled Drop Banging New Song After Grammys — Listen To ‘Shining’

Holy moly! Beyonce may have lost the big award at the Grammy Awards on Feb. 12, but she’s still winning at life! Queen Bey just dropped a new banger with Jay Z and DJ Khaled, just moments after the Grammys ended! Listen to ‘Shining,’ right here.

And THIS is why we call her the Queen! Beyonce didn’t even take a second to catch her breath after the Grammy Awards on Feb. 12, she just went straight into dropping new surprise music with the epic DJ Khaled and none other than her hubby himself, Jay Z! The new song is called “Shining,” and it’s a catchy club jam that’s all about “winning,” and how awesome Bey and Jay are! Of course, it had to be released exclusively on her husband’s steaming service Tidal, check it out!

The song brings back the old fire-spitting Beyonce as she raps some amazing bars, but still uses her sweet singing voice for the chorus, which goes “shining, shining, shining, yeah, all of this winning, I been losing my mind, hold on, don’t try to slow me down, don’t try to slow me down.”

Hov’s verse is surprisingly cute too. He sings about his two new babies on the way, saying “ran to the dealer, bought twin Mercedes’ the European trucks for the twin babies. Don’t let me have a son, I’m a fool. Send him to school in all my jewels. I’m wonder boy and girl I fight for truth, whatever God give me, I’m cool.”

How adorable are these two? The last song the famous couple did together was “Drunk In Love” back in 2013, and fans famously believed that Lemonade was all about Jay cheating on Bey, so perhaps this new song together is to prove that they’re stronger than ever before!

