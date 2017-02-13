Mani Monday: Get Beyoncé’s Exact Grammys Manicure For Under $15

REX/Shutterstock

Beyoncé (and her growing baby bump!) was THE most talked about performer at the 2017 Grammys on Feb. 12. Delivering a powerful performance and message, Bey took the stage in a golden gown — complete with matching gold mani. Click ahead to copy her exact Grammys nail look for under $15!

No one puts on a show like Beyoncé, 35! Even while pregnant with twins, Queen Bey was glowing as she sang “Sandcastles” and “Love Drought” at the 59th Annual Grammy Awards. Wearing a sheer gold gown that was embellished with beads and accessorized with oversized gold necklaces and a gold headpiece, Beyoncé even matched her nails to the look with a glittering gold shade.

Manicurist Lisa Logan was behind the look, creating a sparkly manicure that anyone can copy at home! To start, Lisa applied OPI Natural Nail Base Coat, $10, to Beyoncé’s long, almond-shaped nails.

For the color itself, Lisa applied two coats of OPI Nail Lacquer in Glitzerland, $14, making sure the first coat had completely dried before applying the second. To finish the look and seal in the color, Lisa applied a coat of OPI Brilliant High-Shine Top Coat, $13.95, but you could just as easily apply your favorite top coat at home.

Of course, the rest of Bey’s Grammys beauty look was just as affordable, with her makeup artist Sir John using L’Oréal Paris makeup to create her golden smokey eye. Even her hair fit the theme, rocking her golden blonde color in waist-length curls.

HollywoodLifers, will you be copying Beyonceé’s golden mani this week?

