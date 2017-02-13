Beyonce’s 2 Dazzling Dresses At The Grammys — Vote For Your Favorite

REX/Shutterstock, AP Images

Beyonce stole the show at the 59th Annual Grammy Awards on Feb. 12th and in true Queen Bey style, she rocked two gorgeous dresses in one night. We loved both of her sparkly dresses so much and we can’t decide which one was our favorite — what do you guys think? VOTE.

The 2017 Grammy Awards on Feb. 12th, was absolutely amazing and let’s be honest, all we really wanted to see was Beyonce, 35, perform. She did not disappoint, of course, and stole the show with her moving performance in a gorgeous gold gown. After her performance, she changed into a sequin red number and both looks were fabulous. Which one was your favorite?

Beyonce’s first look of the night was her performance outfit which was custom made by designer, Peter Dundas. The gold gown was completely sheer and featured intricate gold sequin and beading detail. The neckline was plunging, showing off insane cleavage, while the skirt of the dress was totally see-through showing off her toned legs and hugging her baby bump perfectly. She topped her look off with layered gold choker necklaces and a giant gold tiara. Bey accessorized with Lorraine Schwartz nude rings and earrings. She wore a rose gold 30 carat nude diamond ring, a 20 carat diamond ring and a 6 carat diamond ring with lighting bolt nude diamond earrings.

Not only did Peter Dundas custom make the dress for Beyonce, he also announced the official launch of his namesake brand. “PETER DUNDAS X BEYONCÉ#FirstLook #grammys2017 #beyonce @beyonce #lovedrought #PeterDundas #houseofmalakaixpeterdundas #Proudly announcing the very first #peterdundas eponymous collection look specially made for our muse queen Bey #thankyou @marnixmarni” Who better to debut his new brand, than Bey of course!

Bey’s second look of the evening was also designed by Peter Dundas, and it was gorgeous. The long-sleeve red sequin gown was form-fitting, hugging her baby bump and also featured a square cutout plunging neckline that showed off massive cleavage. The bright red sequin dress was absolutely stunning and Bey went above and beyond when she accessorized with a whopping $12 million worth of Lorraine Schwartz jewels. She accentuated her cleavage in a long diamond necklace with over 400 carats of diamonds and diamond rings.

Both of Beyonce’s outfits were drop-dead-gorgeous and we cannot decide which look was our favorite! What do you guys think? VOTE.

